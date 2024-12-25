Russell Wilson contract details: How much is Steelers QB making this year?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is getting paid by two different teams in 2024. How much is the veteran making this year?

After the Denver Broncos cut Wilson to begin the 2024 league year, the Steelers brought him in on a veteran minimum deal: one year, $1.21 million. However, because of the structure of Wilson's 2022 contract extension with Denver, the Broncos are still on the hook for more than $37 million this season.

In total, the 13th-year quarterback is making $39 million this year, most of which the Broncos are paying.

Here are the full details on Wilson's contract situation in 2024:

Russell Wilson contract details

Wilson is making $39 million in total in 2024. Most of that money – $37.79 million – is coming from the Broncos as part of the five-year contract extension he signed with Denver in 2022.

The rest – $1.21 million – is the veteran minimum that the Steelers are paying him.

Term : 1 year

Total value : $1.21 million

Average annual value (AAV) : $1.21 million

Guaranteed money: $1.21 million

The veteran minimum to which Wilson is signed also ranks 77th of all NFL quarterback salaries in 2024, tied with Jaguars backup C.J. Beathard.

Russell Wilson stats

Here are Wilson's stats through 15 games in 2024:

Completion rate: 174-of-268 (64.9%)

Passing yards: 2,129

Yards per attempt: 7.9

Passing touchdowns: 15

Interceptions: 4

Passer rating: 101.7

