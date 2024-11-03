What a rush! South Carolina stuns No. 10 Texas A&M for big-time SEC win

Saturday was a do-over. A re-write. Bleaching the mistakes of the past with the success of the present.

For two months now, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has declared that his team is close. Close to turning the corner. To finishing a close game. To not just hanging with the best teams in the SEC, but actually beating them. Still, close is a relative term, impossible to really quantify.

You are just close … until you’re not.

Inside a black-out at Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina proved that it’s no longer just close.

The Gamecocks, having lost its past nine games versus a ranked opponent, finally beat one, knocking off No. 10 Texas A&M, 44-20.

Late into the night, when the clock hit zero, the students flooded out of the north end zone, spilling onto the field to really, truly celebrate a Gamecocks victory for the first time in nearly two years.

South Carolina (5-3, 3-3 SEC) has been phenomenal this season at providing hope. In September, with the excitement of “ESPN College GameDay” a magical precursor, the Gamecocks led by 17 over LSU ... and lost. Last month, South Carolina had a fourth-quarter lead at No. 7 Alabama ... and lost.

This fan base was harboring all this built-up fever and, on Saturday, the levy broke. The field rush was the real-life deception of all the hope spilling into the limelight. Hope was no longer scary. It was rewarded.

All because South Carolina found a way to finish.

This game, in the words of the late Yogi Berra, felt like deja vu all over again. South Carolina, just as it was against LSU, got up 14-0 via a methodical opening drive that finished with a LaNorris Sellers touchdown run, a defensive stop on fourth-and-1 then Sellers’ flicking a pass to Joshua Simon in the end zone.

Williams-Brice was on earthquake watch. Those white towels were pumping. “Sandstorm” was blaring. Could the Gamecocks maybe, just maybe, blow this A&M team out? Of course, it can’t be that easy.

Just like the LSU game, the visiting team responded. It wasn’t just that Texas A&M scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, but the Aggies (7-2, 5-1 SEC) just looked a step quicker.

Think about this: South Carolina racked up 255 total yards in the first half without committing a single penalty and the Gamecocks weren’t even winning. They were merely tied, 20-20.

On a normal night, being tied with the No. 10 team in America at halftime should be celebrated. Yet, in a way, it felt like the Gamecocks were playing as well as they possibly could and still couldn’t get over the hump. They were just close … again.

Not on this night, though. Something was different. Perhaps it was an extra oomph from the first SEC night game of the year — maybe something cosmic or just a few extra hours to tailgate. Whatever it was, fate changed.

South Carolina’s defense, which came into Saturday’s contest touting a sack-happy, vicious pack of hunters, failed to record a sack until midway through the fourth quarter.

Running Rocket Sanders, who has looked hampered and slow for weeks coming off an ankle injury, looked different. It’s hard to explain. Things just looked easy for him. He weaved through defenders like they were 100-year-old oaks. His instincts were quick. His cuts were lightning. And his speed — well, we have sufficient evidence that he’s faster than any Texas A&M DB.

Then there was Sellers. Touted as the South Carolina’s next big thing had been leading one of the worst offenses in America. He was completing passes, but nothing more.

Sellers, with the aid of a masterclass in play-calling from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Played his best game of the season. He threw for over 200 yards, rushed for over 100 and, miraculously, was not sacked.

It was as if Sellers was doused in Canola oil. Texas A&M did not have a single sack despite having him dead to rights seemingly a dozen times. They were acts of illusion, magic, whatever you believe in. None of it made any sense.

It was just that those Texas A&M defenders were close … until they weren’t. Funny how that works.

