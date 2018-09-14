The Rush: Bengals win big, but grandma steals the show

The Bengals and Ravens squared off on Thursday Night. The Bengals took the contest and took sole possession of first place in week 2. But the real fireworks took place before the game, at a nursing home in Cincinnati. That’s where Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick hosted a tailgate party, and was filmed cutting a rug to Warren G.’s “Regulate” with what appeared to be a nonagenarian football fan.

Meanwhile in Washington, the Redskins announced that their 51 year home sell-out streak is coming to an end. The streak had been looked on with skepticism around the league with so many obviously empty seats at FedEx field over the last few years. But the Redskins made official what had been so obvious to the rest of the NFL and admitted that there are seats available for the first time since 1967.

Mets Captain David Wright is going to call it a career. He’s been fighting injuries for most of the past four years. While he’s still not 100%, the Mets are going to activate him for the last series of the year, giving him one more day in teh sun. Even though it’s going to cost the Mets millions of dollars in insurance, they still made the decision to give their captain one more day in the sun.