Rugby World Cup 2023: England fixtures and results in full as quarter-final opponent confirmed

England continue their Rugby World Cup campaign against Fiji in the quarter-finals.

Steve Borthwick’s side lost three of their four warm-up matches for this tournament, including a first-ever defeat by Fiji in their most recent game at Twickenham, and headed into the tournament in France ranked eighth in the world.

The serious business got underway for England when they took on Argentina at the Stade Velodrome in a Pool D opener. George Ford kicked all the points for Borthwick’s men, three quick-fire first-half drop goals and six penalties in a 27-10 victory that came despite Tom Curry’s early red card.

England then beat Japan 34-12 in Nice, before a one-sided clash against debutants Chile that they won 71-0 with 11 tries. They then downed Samoa in a nervy final game of the pool stage.

Next up is a match-up against Fiji in Marseille.

England fixtures in full

Pool stage

Saturday, September 9

England 27-10 Argentina

Sunday, September 17

England 34-12 Japan

Saturday, September 23

England 71-0 Chile

Saturday, October 7

England 18-17 Samoa

Quarter-finals

Sunday, October 15

England vs Fiji (4pm BST, Stade Velodrome, ITV1)