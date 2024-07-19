Will rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit make Chiefs’ roster? He says 2 things are key

Louis Rees-Zammit, a 23-year-old former Wales professional rugby player, understands exactly what he’s up against while trying to make the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster this season.

“I’m playing catch-up with a lot of people that have played American football since they were little kids, 6 years old. So there’s no time to rest for me,” Rees-Zammit said at Chiefs training camp Thursday.

“I’ve got to give this my all, because ultimately, this is my dream. And to make it come true, then I’ve got to play. I’ve got to be a step ahead of a lot of people.”

Rees-Zammit’s journey promises to be one of the most intriguing stories of training camp — not only in the United States, but also for many abroad.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit (9) walk to the field for Chiefs training camp on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in St. Joseph.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound running back from Wales grew up watching NFL games overseas after his father, Joe, played American football on a European team. Rees-Zammit joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway program earlier this year to prepare for his new sport, then signed a contract with the Chiefs in March.

A transition of this magnitude can still be overwhelming. Rees-Zammit has previously spoken about rugby’s “plays” being set pieces, meaning his previous professional team might have 20-30 it prepared for each game.

In American football? Basically all offensive movement is a scripted play, meaning the calls he has to learn are in the hundreds.

Rees-Zammit admitted Thursday that his extensive off-field preparation in recent weeks remained “so different to what I’m used to.”

“I’m nonstop trying to learn this playbook,” Rees-Zammit said, “because as soon as I can start not having to think about playing and just playing fast, that’s the biggest thing for me.”

So what would mark a successful season in his rookie campaign? Rees-Zammit said making the team was his main objective, along with gaining a better understanding of the game.

He also believes there are specific areas where he can stand out.

“The main way I’m going to make this team,” Rees-Zammit said, “is by learning pass protection and being able to be a key role on special teams.”

That latter area remains a fascinating topic, given that the NFL’s new kickoff rules this season should emphasize kickoff returns more.

Rees-Zammit has extensive experience with lateraling in rugby. He’s quick — running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash earlier this year — and has even practiced kicking off during earlier Chiefs practices.

With that varied skill set, is it possible the Chiefs might dream up some creativity for Rees-Zammit, should he make the roster?

“Obviously, this kickoff rule’s new, so no one knows what’s gonna come. We have got some creative plays,” Rees-Zammit said with a smile. “Obviously, not to mention now, but hopefully you’ll see it in the first preseason games.”

He could also be experiencing other “firsts” in the next few months.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit (9) runs a drill during Chiefs training camp on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in St. Joseph.

He’ll likely play during the Chiefs’ exhibition opener on Aug. 10 at Jacksonville; it will not only be Rees-Zammit’s debut but also the first time he’s been to an NFL game in the U.S.

It’ll also be when Rees-Zammit first experiences full-padded contact as a football player.

“I’m excited. I can’t wait to see the difference,” he said. “I get that question all the time: What’s harder hitting, rugby or American football? But we’ll soon find out.”

For now, Rees-Zammit remains focused on the daily grind — and his effort to make up for lost time. Recent training camp meetings have gone until about 8 each night, and he says he’s spent the two hours after that studying before bedtime.

“I need to try and learn this quick, because there’s not much time,” he said. “Training camp’s only, what, two months? So I’ve got to learn as quick as I can, and just give it my best effort.”