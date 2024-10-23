Rudy Gobert extension: Timberwolves lock up 4-time Defensive Player of the Year

Just before the Minnesota Timberwolves opened the season against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, they reached a three-year, $110 million extension with center Rudy Gobert, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension is not yet official.

Gobert, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year, is now under contract with Minnesota through 2027-28 for a total of $153.8 million.

Once the Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, locking up Gobert beyond this season became a necessity for a team trying to win the Western Conference. Minnesota reached the conference finals last season but lost to Dallas.

The Timberwolves acquired Gobert from Utah before the start of the 2022-23 season. It took time for Gobert to find his footing with his new team, and it looked like the trade might be a bust for the Timberwolves, who sent five first-round picks to the Jazz in the deal.

However, last season Gobert averaged 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks and shot 66.1% from the field while helping Minnesota become the No. 1 defense in the league.

Gobert was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24.

