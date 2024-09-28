Rudi Garcia: “A return to Roma? Never say never.”

Former Roma coach Rudi Garcia was asked about his thoughts on Daniele De Rossi’s dismissal from the club.

In a recent interview with Tag24, the French technician – who last coached Napoli for a brief spell a year ago – said, “Of course I follow football, and I follow Roma in particular.”

“Yes, I was disappointed to see that Daniele is no longer there, he is no longer the coach of Roma. It’s surprising because he really did something important last year. He brought Roma back to the level where it should always be.”

“Then obviously the start of the season wasn’t as we expected, but it was only the start and so I don’t know if this decision made sense.”

“However, it can’t just be the results that led to this decision, especially when you are lucky enough to have a man of Daniele’s quality, he has everything it takes to be a great coach.”

“But football is like that: things sometimes go too fast, decisions are made too quickly.”

“I have it in my heart because I was welcomed in Rome, by the Romans, in a big way. It’s true that we achieved great results, but that was 10 years ago.”

“Ghisolfi? I don’t know him very well. But obviously I know his path in France: he did really good things, very good things. I haven’t had the chance, for the moment, to speak with him.”

“A return to Roma? Never say never, but let’s see what the future holds for me.”

