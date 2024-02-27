Ruben Neves 'saddened' after summer interest from Arsenal and Barcelona fell through before £47m Al Hilal move

Ruben Neves has revealed he was “close” to joining Arsenal in the summer, before he made the move to Al Hilal.

The midfielder’s future was the subject of speculation for much of last season while he was still at Wolves, as he made clear his desire to sign for a club playing in the Champions League.

Neves was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, but went on to seal a £47million transfer to Saudi Arabia, ending his six-year spell in England.

Reflecting on his move, Neves suggested that the Gunners were keen on signing him last summer, and that he was left “saddened” after failing to secure a move to either Arsenal or Barcelona.

“I was close to three clubs and it didn’t happen, which saddened me and helped me make the decision to go to Al Hilal,” Neves told O Jogo.

“I didn’t want to put names forward, but Barcelona was one of the hottest and it wasn’t a lie. It was close to happening, just like with Arsenal.“Then there was another club outside England. It was events that piled up and then, with this golden opportunity [ to sign for Al Hilal], I had no hesitation in accepting. I was already calloused with transfers that don’t happen.”

Arsenal instead made a huge £105m move for Declan Rice, who has shone in his first season in north London and helped Mikel Arteta’s side mount a serious Premier League title bid. Kai Havertz was also brought in, as the Gunners strengthened in midfield.

Neves, having signed a three-year contract with Al Hilal, has been a regular this season in a side that sit seven points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.