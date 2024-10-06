Ruben Lopez returns a fumble for overtime score and San Diego rallies to beat Presbyterian 27-21

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ruben Lopez returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown in overtime and San Diego defeated Presbyterian 27-21 on Saturday.

San Diego's Grant Sergent threw three touchdown passes, the last one forcing overtime when he connected with Josh Heverly for 26 yards with 8 seconds remaining in regulation.

On the first possession of overtime, Presbyterian was inside the 5-yard line before quarterback Ty Englehart fumbled when he was hit by Trey Ortega. Lopez picked it up near the 13-yard line and raced 87 yards for the win.

Sergent completed 21 of 42 passes for 214 yards. The Toreros (3-2, 1-1 Pioneer Football League) won despite gaining just 246 yards on offense.

Presbyterian quarterbacks Collin Hurst and Englehart combined on 14-of-24 passing for 147 yards. They combined for 99 yards rushing.

Englehart opened the scoring with a 50-yard run and Presbyterian never trailed until the final play. Each time the Blue Hose (2-4, 0-2) scored Sergent responded with a game-tying touchdown pass for the Toreros.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press