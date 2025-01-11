Ruben Amorim sets challenge for Kobbie Mainoo amidst suggestions of contract stalemate with club

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has challenged Kobbie Mainoo to kick up a few extra gears, insisting that the midfielder is still not the finished article despite how good he is.

Amorim also admitted that it’s a “hard time” for United, amidst suggestions that Mainoo is currently in a contract stalemate with the club.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Chelsea are eyeing a swoop for Mainoo if he were to part ways with the Red Devils. It was stated that the England international wants significantly more wages than United are prepared to fork out.

Amidst United’s desperate need to comply with PSR rules, there have been murmurs that the club would consider offers for almost every player in the squad, including Mainoo.

However, Amorim has insisted that he wants to continue working with Mainoo, urging the youngster to continue working towards improving his craft.

