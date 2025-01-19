Ruben Amorim says he is managing 'maybe the worst Manchester United team in history' after Brighton loss

Pulling no punches: Ruben Amorim has been scathing in his criticism of Manchester United after another defeat (Action Images via Reuters)

Ruben Amorim has admitted that his Manchester United side might be the worst in the club’s history after they slumped to another home defeat.

The Red Devils’ struggles under their new boss continued on Sunday as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Brighton - their fourth defeat in the last five Premier League matches at Old Trafford.

Amorim has won just two of his opening nine top-flight games in charge since leaving Sporting Lisbon to succeed the sacked Erik ten Hag at the beginning of November, with his team sitting 13th and 11 points outside the top six.

United’s fortunes on Sunday were not helped by a dreadful error from goalkeeper Andre Onana, whose late blunder allowed Georginio Rutter to set the seal on another impressive away win for resurgent Brighton, who had already led 2-1 after an early Yankuba Minteh effort and Kaoru Mitoma’s goal that came either side of a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

"In (nine) games in the Premier League, we won two," Amorim said in his post-match press conference. "I know that, imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United, imagine what this is for me.

“We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

"I am not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed, but we need to survive this moment. I am not naive. We need to survive now.

"We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you want headlines, but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that."

Another home league defeat ended a three-match unbeaten run for United that had seen them fight back to defeat bottom club Southampton after beating Arsenal away on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup and battle to an impressive 2-2 draw with league leaders Liverpool at Anfield.

And Amorim insisted that nobody at the club was immune from criticism as they try to find a way to stop losing at home.

"Everybody here is underperforming, no matter what the circumstances," he added. "We are underperforming and have to accept that. It's unacceptable to lose so many games, for any Premier League club - imagine Manchester United.

"So it's a really hard moment but we have to continue, we have to continue, there is no other way."

On trying to implement his own system and ideas at United, Amorim said: "I knew it was going to be hard to put a completely new idea in the moment, but when you lose games and don't win three games in a row it becomes really hard.

"So that's why I'm telling we are going to suffer because I will continue to do the same. To help my players is to give them the tools to play in this way, but then without training it is really hard...

"I am just here to help my players, but we need to understand we are breaking all the bad records."