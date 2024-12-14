Ruben Amorim not focused on City’s issues ahead of his first Manchester derby

Ruben Amorim wants to see improvements and a fighting spirit as his evolving Manchester United side head to rivals Manchester City in Sunday’s derby.

The recently appointed 39-year-old head coach is looking for a statement performance as the Red Devils travel to the Etihad Stadium for his first all-Manchester clash in the hotseat.

Sunday’s match is intriguingly poised given reigning Premier League champions City have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, losing seven of those matches.

Meanwhile, United may be buoyed by Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League comeback win at Viktoria Plzen but losses to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest leaves them with their lowest points tally at this stage of a season since 1986.

“I am always looking forward to coaching Manchester United, especially in the derby, but we have so much to focus (on),” head coach Amorim told MUTV.

“We are focused on to improve day by day, and we want to see different things.

“I think we did a good job in the first half against Arsenal (in an eventual 2-0 loss), so we have that ability, we have players to do it, and we will try to do it again and try to win the game.”

Manchester United were beaten at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Asked how much the late victory in the Czech Republic boosts United, he said: “It’s so important when you go to prepare the next game you have the feeling of winning.

“You don’t (get) carried away about the winning – we should win this type of game that we had Thursday – so now we’re going to another game, we need to win.

“We lost the other two in the Premier League. We have to have this feeling of winning these kind of games, and we will be ready.

“Of course, we know that we have a lot to improve, a lot of things are changing here, but we will fight for the game.”

United have endured a difficult time at the Etihad Stadium in recent years, with 4-1, 6-3 and 3-1 defeats following their last win there in March 2021.

Manchester United’s last win at the Etihad came behind closed doors in 2021 (Peter Powell/PA)

But Amorim is leading his side across the city at a different time under Pep Guardiola, who is enduring his toughest spell since taking charge in 2016.

“I have a huge respect for Manchester City, but I’m just focused on Manchester United,” said the Portuguese, who inflicted a 4-1 defeat on City last month in his penultimate match as Sporting Lisbon boss.

“We have so much to do here, in my mind only (this) exists.

“Of course we need to have a strategy, we need to understand the opponent, but my focus is just Manchester United. We just want to improve and to win games.”

Amorim kept a lid on his emotions ahead of the derby but knows just how much football means to the city of Manchester.

“I’ve felt that every day,” the United head coach added. “Every day, where I go in Manchester, I felt that that electricity, not just in the derby day.

“I felt in Bodo/Glimt, the first game (in charge at Old Trafford), so, for me, it’s always the maximum.

“So, I think I will not feel the difference. Every game for this club I feel that. So, for me, it’s another game.”