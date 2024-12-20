Ruben Amorim makes Altay Bayindir apology claim after Manchester United crash out of Carabao Cup

Ruben Amorim insisted Altay Bayindir did not need to apologise to his Manchester United team-mates after defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

United fell at the quarter-final stage in north London, on what was a dramatic night that at one stage threatened to produce another miraculous comeback from Amorim’s side.

Trailing 3-0, United got themselves back to 3-2 but as they pushed for an equaliser, goalkeeper Altay Bayindir conceded a direct corner to Heung-min Son which all but ended their hopes of taking the game to penalties.

Asked whether Bayindir had apologised for conceding directly from a corner, his manager said: “No, he doesn’t have to do that.

“He has to focus. We will see the game, and we will improve every player of this team. We win together, lose together. It is not the individual; it is the team.”

Amorim added: “It [when his side were losing 3-2] was the period when you felt we were in control. We were near a goal. But I think we disconnected for eight minutes in the second half and that cost us the game.”

Defeat saw Amorim crash out of a competition as United manager for the very first time, but he was encouraged by plenty of aspects of the Red Devil’s performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We were not the best team in all of the game, but most of the parts I think we were the best team,” he explained.

“We disconnected for eight minutes. It was really hard to recover from that. But then the lads did a great job to recover.

“We were so near to a draw, so near. That could make the difference, because there was still time to win the game. But then the fourth goal was really hard for us. We managed to respond, but in the end it was not enough and we are out of the cup.”