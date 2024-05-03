Ruben Amorim hits out at 'funny' fallout to West Ham meeting amid fresh Chelsea links

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim says the fallout within Portugal to his meeting with West Ham is “funny”.

The 39-year-old last month flew to London for talks with the Hammers about the prospect of replacing David Moyes.

While no firm decision on the Scot’s future has yet been made, it is looking increasingly likely he will depart for the second time at the end of this season.

Moyes is out of contract and is yet to sign an extension despite revealing earlier this year that there was the offer of one.

Standard Sport understands former Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui is now the frontrunner to replace Moyes at the London Stadium.

Frontruner: West Ham’s talks with Julien Lopetegui are believed to have progressed well (Getty Images)

Talks with the ex-Real Madrid and Spain manager have progressed well of late, although there is no firm agreement in principle yet in place.

Amorim – who is thought to have a significant buyout clause in his contract with the Lisbon giants - is believed to remain a live candidate for the post.

He has previously been interviewed by Chelsea too and recent reports have claimed the Blues retain an interest, with current boss Mauricio Pochettino admitting he remained in the dark over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on Friday ahead of Sporting’s game with Portimonense this weekend, Amorim said: “Everything that needs to be said has already been said. You've already created your theories.

“I don't have any problems. You stick with your ideas. I'm not going to say why [he went to London].

"I have already told those people who need to know, especially [sporting director] Hugo Viana. I'll continue forward. I saw that [Vitoria manager] Alvaro [Pacheco] has also had problems with a dinner recently! I guess it’s fashionable to talk about coaches, or talk about clubs that fire coaches and then the next day you link another one.”

He added: “I try to be honest with you, but then there are soap operas created saying that I offer myself to other clubs - which is actually funny to see.”