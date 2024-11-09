Ruben Amorim gives verdict on taking Sporting Lisbon players with him to Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has indicated that he will not look to raid Sporting Lisbon for their players in the January transfer window but cannot make any promises beyond that.

Amorim is set to officially take charge of United on Monday as a direct replacement for the sacked Erik ten Hag.

He will inherit a squad primarily moulded in Ten Hag’s image and preference and so, he will undoubtedly need to make adjustments by dipping into the market.

It has been suggested that the tactician could be accompanied to Old Trafford by some of his best stars at Sporting including Viktor Gyokeres, Pedro Goncalves, Geovany Quenda and Ousmane Diomande.

Speaking in his final pre-match press conference for Sporting on Saturday afternoon, Amorim told reporters that he will not target Sporting stars during the winter window but refused to give such assurances for the summer.

He also revealed that his main priority once he arrives at United is to win as many matches as possible before the season comes to a close.

The 39-year-old said, “I won’t [sign Sporting stars] in January, that’s what I said. I don’t know about the summer.”

“The first point is to hold on until the summer. Sporting players are very good players, I don’t know, we’ll see. I know the phenomenon of football especially in England, and I know how things change.”

“I can talk about [Mikel] Arteta, [Ange] Postecoglou, how things went well, how they went badly. What will dictate is how the first game goes, with a win or not. Then we’ll see.”

He was specifically asked about Goncalves [Pote].

Amorim replied, “Pote? He can play for any team in the world and with any player because he is a great player. I could take him anywhere.”

“He’s very funny, which improves our relationship but he is also very intelligent. However, he also has to focus on Sporting because we have to be champions this year, but also as a Sporting coach, I say he could play for any team in the world.”

United are back in action on Sunday, when they host Leicester City in another crucial Premier League clash.

