'Rubbish!' - Roy Keane lays into Andy Robertson after Scotland Euro 2024 humiliation

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson had a night to forget as his Scotland side slumped to a 5-1 Euro 2024 opening night defeat to hosts Germany in Munich on Friday.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and ex-Red Emre Can helped the Nationalmannschaft to an easy Group A win against the Scots, who replied through an Antonio Rudiger own goal just before the end.

Steve Clarke’s side also had Ryan Porteous sent off for an X-rated challenge on Ilkay Gundogan on the stroke of half time, leading to Havertz's penalty, leaving Scotland with a mountain to climb for the entire second half.

Robertson, 30, fronted up after the game with the Scotland skipper admitting his team weren’t aggressive enough during the fixture and that their game plan wasn’t executed as it should.

"First half, we just got it all wrong really, didn't show up, weren't aggressive enough, and we let good players get on the ball," Robertson told ITV post-game.

"Didn't really show up. Wasn't aggressive enough" Scotland's captain, Andy Robertson, reacts to a difficult night for the Tartan army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#Euro2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/fQEMw49nze — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2024

"Second half, we're down to 10 men and I thought lads dug in really well.

"We’re so well backed over here, today was hugely disappointing. We have to bounce back quickly because there was lots wrong here and it’s a quick turnaround now. Maybe it's a reminder of how tough this tournament is.

"Their big players showed up and were excellent all over the park and had an answer for pretty much everything we had. I don't think we’ve played to our maximum. We have to dust ourselves down and go again."

Scotland are back in action on Wednesday night against Switzerland in a fixture that takes on huge significance and their efforts against Germany were torn asunder by former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Keane: Robertson talking rubbish

He slammed Scotland for their lack of aggression during the game and hit out at Robertson in particular for talking ‘rubbish’ in his post-match interview.

😤 "It's no good saying 'we had a gameplan' it's rubbish!" 👀 Roy Keane holds nothing back after #GERSCO #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/cjOxFH7R16 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2024

"Andy Robertson spoke at the end of the game and said they had a game plan," Keane raged.

"It's all well and good having a plan. He said then: 'We weren't aggressive enough'. You have to be aggressive in a game of football. Being up against opposition who are much stronger than you, being aggressive is part of a footballer.

"I love watching skilful players, absolutely love it and the talent we saw from the German players tonight was great to watch. But my goodness, when you are playing football at this level, you've got to hit people. Hit them properly, hit them aggressively and do it in the right way.

"If you step off against them like Scotland did tonight and it's no good talking after the game saying: 'We had a game plan'. It's rubbish!

“Andy Robertson, it's all just rubbish coming out. You knew before the game what was at stake and after the game it's no good going: 'We'll regroup and we'll be angry tomorrow’.

"No, you should be angry for a long time. We spoke before the game about creating history. They are creating history all right by playing as bad as that and letting their manager and supporters down.

“The tackle for the penalty and sending off wasn't aggressive, that was madness, of course. Being aggressive is part of the game but they didn't lay a glove on them."

