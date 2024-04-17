Kansas City Royals settle for doubleheader split with loss at Chicago White Sox

The Kansas City Royals got their second look of the season at Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde on Wednesday afternoon.

On April 5, Fedde allowed six hits and one earned run against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The veteran hurler turned in a repeat performance 12 days later.

Fedde tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings as the White Sox beat the Royals 2-1. The result gave KC a split in Wednesday’s doubleheader. It’s the Royals’ first loss to Chicago this season.

The Royals registered five hits in the nightcap. Hunter Renfroe accounted for the team’s lone run as he drove in Nick Loftin with an RBI groundout.

The White Sox (3-15) scratched across both of their runs in the middle innings. Dominic Fletcher recorded an RBI single and Gavin Sheets hit a solo home run.

Royals starter Michael Wacha took the loss, allowing two runs in six innings and striking out four. Wacha issued a pair of walks but still logged another quality start — the 12th for the Royals this season.

The Royals (12-7) return home to begin a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Missed previous games of the series?

Game 1: Seth Lugo tosses 7 shutout innings in Royals 2-0 victory

Game 2: Salvador Perez’s late homer helps Royals clinch series against White Sox

Here are more notable aspects from Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader:

Royals squander 6th inning scoring chance

Fedde limited the Royals throughout his Wednesday start.

In the sixth inning, however, Kansas City had a good opportunity to get on the scoreboard.

Garrett Hampson began the frame with a leadoff single but was quickly erased when Bobby Witt Jr. grounded into a double play.

The Royals managed to keep the inning alive when Vinnie Pasquantino doubled into the right-field corner. Next, Royals captain Salvador Perez drew a walk that chased Fedde from the game.

The White Sox turned to reliever Tanner Banks, who struck out MJ Melendez with an 81.4 mph curveball.

The Royals were still down 1-0, and the White Sox proceeded to cash in their own opportunity in the bottom half of the inning. Sheets’ solo homer off the right-field foul pole made it 2-0.

Story continues

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule

The Royals are off Thursday. They open a three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Pitcher Alec Marsh is slated to start opposite Dean Kremer at Kauffman Stadium.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. Central Time.