Royals plan to be aggressive at MLB trade deadline. Here’s a look at their key assets

The Kansas City Royals have a chance to go for it … a phrase that hasn’t been spoken in nearly nine seasons.

So what exactly can the Royals attain?

The answer is a coveted American League playoff spot. If things drastically improve, there is a chance to win the AL Central division.

KC hasn’t won the division since the 2015 season. Before that, flip the calendar back to the 1985 campaign when Hall of Famer George Brett held court.

Both of those seasons ended with a World Series title. Furthermore, the Royals have just four playoff appearances in the last 40 years.

But this season could be different. The Royals look to enter uncharted waters once again and general manager J.J. Picollo plans to be full steam ahead.

“We all know there is sort of an artificial timeline,” Picollo said. “You are going to come up against it. Yeah, we’ve either got to go in or we’re going to stay put. And I don’t see us being sellers at all.”

Picollo reiterated that the team goal is to make the playoffs. At the current juncture, he likes that the Royals are in the Wild Card and divisional races.

He has doubled down on his intentions. He envisions an “aggressive” approach to streamlining the 2024 roster.

However, it remains to be seen how far the Royals will go to make a move. The club seeks bullpen depth and outfield help. There is still time to address both areas as the MLB trade deadline is set for July 30 at 5 p.m. Central.

“All we can do is prepare and be ready for those calls,” Picollo said.

Ahead of those calls, here is a look at the assets the Royals have — and could possibly offer in a deal.

Top Royals prospects

The Royals are unlikely to trade top prospects such as Blake Mitchell (No. 1), Cayden Wallace (No. 2) or Ben Kurdna (No. 3). Each player is under 21 years old and has shown signs of improvement in the minors.

Teams place a high value on their farm system. The Royals are in contention, but likely not enough to consider a potential franchise-altering move.

Mitchell, who was the Royals’ first-round pick last season, has shined in his first full professional season. The talented catcher is hitting .249 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in Single-A Columbia ahead of Wednesday’s action.

Wallace is hitting .282 in Double-A and could be the Royals’ third baseman of the future. Kurdna has a 3.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts with High-A Quad Cities.

Other names, such as Frank Mozzicato (No. 4) and Blake Wolters (No. 6) and Yandel Ricardo (No. 8) are among long-term prospects with high ceilings and not likely to be traded.

Players with MLB experience

The Royals could find a trade partner to address their bullpen and outfield depth. Still, there are several factors to consider: team control, financial cost and roster flexibility.

Opposing teams could be intrigued with players with experience. The Royals happen to have a couple players who fit the mold.

In Triple-A, the Royals have pitchers Daniel Lynch IV, Kris Bubic and Austin Cox. Meanwhile, outfielder Drew Waters and first baseman Nick Pratto also have MLB experience.

The Royals place a high value on their young veterans. Bubic is currently on a rehab assignment following Tommy John surgery and not likely to be moved. He is due for a potential bullpen role upon his return to the majors.

Waters and Pratto have several tools as talented players. Both were recalled earlier this season amid injuries on the roster.

Lynch has started multiple games and worked as a reliever. Cox got solid relief work in the Royals bullpen last season.

If the Royals desire to improve with marginal trades, it’s possible other teams find value in some of these players to facilitate a deal.

“Just look at the numbers, you know where our weakness lies,” Picollo said. “So, if we can add to the bullpen somehow, we would look to do it. And the bats, that’s going to be a little more difficult because the supply is not great and the demand is really high. … We are certainly doing our work.”

Prospects with intriguing futures

The Royals have a few prospects who could develop within time.

High-A catcher Carter Jensen has power potential to streamline an offense. Meanwhile, former first-round pick Gavin Cross is producing in Double-A. He owns a .827 OPS (on-base plus slugging) this season.

In the lower levels, pitchers like right-handers Steven Zobac and Eric Cerantola could project to have a high ceiling.

The Royals have also shown a comfort in dealing an intriguing prospect. In spring training, KC acquired John Schreiber from the Boston Red Sox. They gave up a 23-year-old starter David Sandlin in the trade.

Sandlin is now the 14th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox organization. After the trade, Picollo said the decision to trade Sandlin was difficult. However, he noted it was the cost of getting a MLB pitcher with years of team control.

“As much as we might have tried to stay away from Sandlin, they were pretty (determined) and that’s who they wanted to acquire,” Picollo said at the time of the deal. “And ultimately we decided it was best for the organization.”

Schreiber is now a key part of the Royals bullpen and settled into a setup role. The Royals gave up an arm to solidify their relief corps.

There is a chance the Royals find a similar trade in July.

KC will look to evaluate all facets of the organization with just over a month until final decisions will be made.

Could it be for two relievers and a versatile outfield bat? Only time will tell.

Prior to Wednesday’s action, seven teams were within 10 games of the final AL Wild Card spot. The Royals are in the mix as they trail the Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Red Sox.

In the National League, seven teams are within four games of the final playoff spot.

With multiple teams still in it, the Royals have competition to improve their team, and it will make their assets equally important in any trade discussions.

“We are squarely in the middle of a race and we set our goal to win the division,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “We are going to have to have a good second half to chase down Cleveland. … We have a lot of room to improve still. That’s the way I look at it.”