Royals look to break road losing streak, take on the Rockies

Kansas City Royals (48-41, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-57, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (5-6, 3.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-3, 7.94 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -184, Rockies +153; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to break a three-game road skid when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 18-26 at home and 30-57 overall. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .391.

Kansas City is 48-41 overall and 17-23 on the road. The Royals have hit 89 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 18 doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 11-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Maikel Garcia has 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 40 RBI for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 14-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Royals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (calf), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (groin), Adael Amador: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dan Altavilla: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press