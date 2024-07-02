Royals host the Rays to begin 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (42-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-39, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (2-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (4-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -124, Rays +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Kansas City is 47-39 overall and 30-16 at home. The Royals have a 31-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tampa Bay is 42-42 overall and 19-17 in road games. The Rays are 27-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 14 home runs while slugging .474. Vinnie Pasquantino is 12-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 30 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Yandy Diaz is 15-for-45 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dan Altavilla: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press