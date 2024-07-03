The Royals fought through a 2-hour-plus rain delay. Here’s how Game 1 vs. the Rays ended

The Kansas City Royals dodged heavy storms on Tuesday night but couldn’t evade the hard-charging Tampa Bay Rays.

After a lengthy rain delay, the Rays surged ahead in a 5-1 victory at Kauffman Stadium that finished after midnight. KC dropped to 47-40 as the bullpen faltered once again.

Royals reliever Chris Stratton surrendered two runs and two walks. In the seventh inning, Stratton allowed a two-run double to Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Rays designated hitter Brandon Lowe added a solo homer in the ninth inning. He grooved a 95.7 mph sinker into the right-field seats.

The late runs proved to be detrimental. The Royals offense failed to recover despite shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hitting his 13th home run.

Bobby Witt Jr. gets the Royals on the board with a solo homer! pic.twitter.com/uSHwwrUxTa — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 3, 2024

KC collected six hits in the game. Outfielder MJ Melendez accounted for three singles.

The Rays improved to 43-42. Rays starter Zack Littell earned his third victory as he struck out four batters in five scoreless innings.

Royals starter Brady Singer allowed three hits and four walks in his outing. He threw 88 pitches and retired nine of his last 10 batters. He allowed one earned run in five innings and took the loss.

Here are more notables from Tuesday’s game:

Rain delay at The K

Both teams headed into the clubhouse early on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms halted play in the sixth inning. The Royals were set to take the field before severe weather arrived at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals’ grounds crew rushed to cover the field. Moments later, the teams retreated to their respective clubhouses to wait out the rain delay.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Infielder Richie Palacios hit a one-out single and scored on a wild pitch from Royals starter Brady Singer.

Play resumed at 11 p.m. Central. The rain delay last 2 hours, 32 minutes.

Bobby Witt Jr. produces defensive highlight

Witt showcased his five-tool ability against the Rays. In the second inning, Witt threw out Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena after a backhand stop.

Arozarena hit a ground ball that rolled past Royals third baseman CJ Alexander. However, Witt was able to corral the baseball just shy of the outfield grass. He gathered himself and fired a strike over to Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.

Bobby shows off the range! pic.twitter.com/PP325ys98o — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 3, 2024

Witt owns a 12 OAA (outs above average) and has prevented nine runs from scoring, per Statcast.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals continue the three-game series on Wednesday. Royals right-hander Michael Wacha will take the mound at Kauffman Stadium.

Wacha is 4-6 with a 3.91 ERA this season. In his last start, Wacha allowed one run against the Cleveland Guardians. He is set to face his former team for the second time this season.

The Rays will send right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot to the mound. He is 4-4 with a 4.40 ERA and will make his first career start against the Royals.