Royals didn’t have many highlights in Sunday’s loss. But Bobby Witt Jr. had a big one

The Kansas City Royals had a tough time contending with Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on Sunday.

Skubal, who entered with a 1.82 ERA, shut down the Royals for seven innings and propelled the Tigers 4-1 victory at Comerica Park.

The Royals struck early against Skubal. In the first inning, KC scored as third baseman Maikel Garcia led off the game with a double and Bobby Witt Jr. followed with an RBI single.

But Skubal would settle in.

The Tigers ace retired the next 14 batters in order. He didn’t allow another hit until Garrett Hampson singled in the fifth inning.

Skubal was efficient all afternoon. He featured his changeup predominantly against a Royals lineup filled with right-handed batters. Additionally, Skubal registered 20 swings and 11 whiffs with his changeup as it darted throughout the strike zone.

The Royals registered four hits and struck out six times against Skubal. Meanwhile, the Tigers offense did enough damage against Royals starter Michael Wacha.

Wacha allowed four runs in 5 ⅔ innings. He surrendered nine hits, including a pair of home runs to Detroit batters Wenceel Perez and Jake Rogers. Wacha threw 60 of 91 pitches for strikes and added three strikeouts in his start.

The Royals fell to 17-12 ahead of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays that begins Monday night.

Here are more notables from Sunday’s game:

Bobby Witt Jr. adds sliding grab to highlight reel

The Royals have turned in some terrific defensive plays this week.

Royals outfielders Kyle Isbel and Adam Frazier each shined with their defensive wizardry in consecutive days. Isbel made a sliding catch in the rain against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium.

Meanwhile, Frazier robbed Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows of a home run in Friday’s series opener.

Both plays were certified web gems. On Sunday, Witt added another highlight to the Royals ledger with a over-the-shoulder grab.

Bobby Witt Jr. with a remarkable over-the-shoulder grab!

In the sixth inning, Witt raced from his shortstop position to take away a single from Tigers rookie Colt Keith. He corralled the baseball to record the first out of the frame.

The Tigers would respond. Two batters later, Jake Rogers hit a solo home run to extend Detroit’s lead to 4-1 in the game.

Will Klein makes MLB debut

It was a special afternoon for Royals reliever Will Klein. In the eighth inning, Klein made his MLB debut against the Tigers.

Klein, who is the Royals’ No. 18 prospect, registered two strikeouts in his lone frame. He got Tigers shortstop Zack McKinstry swinging with a 98.1 mph fastball.

Later, Klein struck out Jake Rogers with a 96.3 mph heater. The talented rookie threw eight of 13 pitches for strikes in his outing.

What’s next for the KC Royals?

The Royals head north for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

KC is expected to start Jonathan Bowlan in Monday’s series opener. Bowlan, 27, will oppose Yariel Rodriguez on the mound. It will be Bowlan’s second MLB start.