Who is in Royal Rumble? Every entrant announced so far for 2025 men's, women's matches

Who will be the one to punch their ticket to WrestleMania?

There's no bigger way to catapult oneself into the main event of WWE's major event than to outlast 29 other competitors in the Royal Rumble match. The prize, a championship match of the winner's choosing at WrestleMania, has led to some career-shifting moments, just look at last year's winners as prime examples. The first premium live event of 2025 is fast approaching, and the Royal Rumble matches will officially kick off the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in April.

As the men's and women's Royal Rumble match inch closer to commencing, wrestlers throughout WWE are beginning to announce their intentions to be part of the match. Of course, not every competitor will be announced, as the match has been known to provide plenty of surprises, but enough of the field will be revealed to give an idea of what could be expected.

Here is a running list of stars who are confirmed to be in either match.

Who will be in men's Royal Rumble 2025?

Logan Paul

The newest addition to Monday Night Raw, the social media star declared for the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27.

Shinsuke Nakamura

The United States Champion will try to win his second Royal Rumble; he declared on Friday Night SmackDown on Jan. 24.

Sami Zayn

Zayn will be in the match after he announced his decision on Monday Night Raw on Jan. 20.

Rey Mysterio

In front of his hometown crowd, the WWE Hall of Famer said at Friday Night SmackDown on Jan. 17 he will be in the match. He first won the event in 2006.

Drew McIntyre

In the fallout of the Netflix debut, McIntyre said he will be entering the match and will try to win it for a second time.

Seth Rollins

Just before McIntyre announced his intentions, Rollins said he will be in the match and will try to prevent rival CM Punk from winning.

Roman Reigns

The "Wiseman" Paul Heyman announced at Friday Night SmackDown on Jan. 10 Reigns will be entering the Royal Rumble and has his eyes set on reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Jey Uso

Another entrant declared himself at the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix with "Main Event" Jey Uso.

CM Punk

Punk added his name to the match following his win at the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix. It will be his second time in the match since returning to WWE in 2024.

John Cena

Cena's farewell tour will include one last Royal Rumble match after he declared at the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

LA Knight

The first declared competitor on the men's side was LA Knight when he announced it on Jan. 3.

Who will be in women's Royal Rumble 2025?

Liv Morgan

The former Women's World Champion will be trying to get another title match by winning the Royal Rumble.

Raquel Rodriguez

Morgan will have back up with her enforcer also joining the match.

Bianca Belair

The 2021 Royal Rumble winner will be going for her second win in the match.

Naomi

After making her return to WWE in last year's match, Naomi will be back in the Royal Rumble.

Charlotte Flair

The return of Flair will happen at the Royal Rumble. She has been out of action after suffering an injury in December 2023.

Bayley

Bayley will attempt to be the first woman to win multiple Royal Rumble matches and be the victor in back-to-back years.

Nia Jax

The first competitor announced for the women's match is the now former WWE Women's Champion, who declared on Jan. 13 at Friday Night SmackDown.

When is Royal Rumble 2025?

Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on Feb. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is in Royal Rumble? Entrants for 2025 men's, women's matches