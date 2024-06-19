Royal Ascot 2024: How to watch on TV and which of King’s horses are running

Royal Ascot is a meeting unlike any other - PA/David Davies

Royal Ascot is the crown jewel in the British racing crown, with five days of racing set against the type of glitz, glamour and royal patronage that other meetings can only dream of.

In recognition of the King’s continued support of racing and this meeting in particular, the King’s Stand Stakes (run on the first day of the meeting) was renamed the King Charles III Stakes.

The King will attend all five days of Royal Ascot bar Wednesday and the Queen will be there for the entire showpiece – a clear indication of their new-found passion for and involvement in racing.

Even the weather appears to have finally agreed it is time for the British summer to start and no sporting event will come close to matching Royal Ascot, the first big bash of British ‘season’, for the pageantry, style and money but, above all, wall-to-wall great racing.

This year’s meeting will see overall prize money tip beyond £10 million for the first time, with all eight Group One races to be worth a minimum of £650,000.

Some of the race timings at Ascot have been altered to take into account high-profile football matches at Euro 2024.

When is Royal Ascot?

This year’s meeting started on Tuesday and runs for five days until Saturday, June 22 at Ascot racecourse in Berkshire. The first race on each day of the meeting will go off at 2.30pm, with the final race due off at 6.15pm.

How do I watch it in the UK?

Every race of the meeting is being broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage also available on Sky Sports Racing for subscribers.

How do I watch it in the US?

Assisted by racing anchor Nick Luck, NBC’s streaming service Peacock offers full coverage of the meeting, as will betting-orientated channel FanDuelTV.

Which of the King’s horses are running?

The King and Queen have five horses entered in various races across the meeting:

Gilded Water (King George V Stakes and Hampton Court Stakes – both Thursday; Golden Gates Handicap – Saturday)

Treasure (Ribblesdale Stakes – Thursday; Golden Gates Handicap – Saturday)

Crown Estate (Britannia Stakes – Thursday)

Hard To Resist (Sandringham Stakes – Friday)

Desert Hero (Hardwicke Stakes – Saturday)

Last year, the King and Queen had a memorable winner at the meeting when the aforementioned Desert Hero roared home to take the King George V Stakes.

Latest news

Horizon Dore can give returning French a champagne moment

The French are back in numbers at Royal Ascot after a five-year gap and they will be cracking open the champagne after if Horizon Dore wins Wednesday’s big Group One race, the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

The France Galop tent in the trainer’s car park, draped in the Tricolore, with lunch laid out on a long table and for a post-race reception, appeared to be a statement of intent.

So where have the French been? Since Watch Me, the last cross-Channel winner at Royal Ascot took the Coronation Stakes in 2019, the meeting has not fitted into the pattern for horses running in the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe, where the French have won on three of the past five occasions.

Secondly there is now a new breed of young, more adventurous French trainer, headed by Christophe Head, who are keen to target the Royal meeting and owners who see the value in targeting the big international races.

The parochial view is that the Prince of Wales’s Stakes is a race between the last year’s Derby winner Auguste Rodin and Inspiral, both Breeders’ Cup winners at Santa Anita a year ago. They will both get their ground but neither is a specialist mile-and-a-quarter horse.

Auguste Rodin must have even equine psychiatrist Aidan O’Brien scratching his head sometimes. The horse appears to either win by a street or, virtually, pull up. There appears to be no rhyme or reason to last year’s Derby winner’s unreliability. Originally it was put down to flying but winning in Santa Anita, a 12 hour flight away, disproved that theory and, though he won last year’s Irish Champion Stakes, he saves his best for a mile and a half.

Inspiral, on the other, is an out and out miler. She always takes a run to get fit so I would not read too much into her run in the Lockinge Stakes last time. She, too, has won over a mile and a quarter in Santa Anita, round two turns. If she was ever going to get a mile and a quarter it was there so there might be a small doubt about her stamina over Ascot’s stiff 10 furlongs and she is here as much because the same connections had Audience to go for Tuesday’s Queen Anne.

Horizon Dore, who is trained in Marseilles by Sunday’s Prix de Diane hero Patrice Cottier, is a specialist at the trip and has been knocking at the door of Group One success. He was narrowly beaten in the Prix d’Ispahan last time but this race, on this ground with two pacemakers guaranteeing pace, looks made for him.

The French also have back up in the form of Blue Rose Cen, last year’s Prix de Diane winner, but eyebrows were raised when she was moved from Head, the new kid on the block in France, to her different trainer Maurizio Guarnieri and she has just over two lengths to make up on Horizon Dore on their last start.

The Royal Hunt Cup is one of Ascot’s great spectacles, 30 runners up the straight mile. Richard Hughes rode over 30 winners at Royal Ascot but is yet to saddle one as a trainer. However, Real Gain has a terrific chance in this and he has been laid out for it. Whether being drawn 29 is a help or a hindrance time will tell but there appears to be pace across the course so the stands rail should be fine.

For the last few years it has usually taken Aidan O’Brien a couple of days to get rolling and while Illinois will be well fancies for the Queen’s Vase, the less experienced but apparently quickly improving Highbury, the stabler second string ridden by Wayne Lordon, could make a big step forward from an impressive win last time.

O’Brien’s son Joseph will be expected to win the Duke of Cambridge with Rogue Millenium but Ocean Jewel beat her last time despite running a bit free last time out and with the freshness out of her can carry a penalty to success on Wednesday.

Make Haste takes Brazilian trainer Diego Dias to verge of Ascot glory

On Wednesday Diego Dias, a former jockey from Brazil turned Curragh trainer, will saddle Make Haste as a likely favourite in the Queen Mary Stakes. He also trains Brosay, an outsider in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Brazilian trainer Diego Dias - Racing Post/Patrick McCann

Make haste is a pretty good description of how Dias’s career is going as a trainer. Last year he announced his arrival in the training ranks by sending out 20-1 shot Mansa Musa to win a £30,000 first prize in a maiden at Glorious Goodwood, with his first runner in Britain. The colt was subsequently sold to America and he won a sprint at Saratoga last time out.

Brosay returned to the Sussex course in the spring and won on the heavy under fellow Brazilian Silvester de Sousa, to make it two out of three for Dias on trips across the Irish Sea. But it was the filly Make Haste who turned heads when she blitzed a Naas maiden by three and a quarter lengths.

Dias, 42, was born in Minas Gerais, a mining state in Brazil, to a racing family. His father has been a successful jockey and trainer and in his own career Dias rode 475 winners but, he says, winning nothing major. “There were plenty of jockeys riding in Brazil, most stables had their own jockeys and it was a struggle to get rides,” he explains.

“By this time, 2002, my best friend was working in Ireland and he asked me to come over to work for Joseph Quinn who was preparing two-year-olds for the breeze-up sales [where they gallop prior to the sale] and training a few. I had the opportunity to ride for him and rode seven winners. They were good times.

“I came over unable to speak a word of English and for the first couple of months it was difficult but with the help of Joe and his family I started to pick it up. I rode in the breeze-ups for Joe and, after a few years, bought one myself and did well with it. The next year I bought two and did well with them and I have been on my own for six years.”

He moved to The Curragh where the public facilities to train coupled with the fact that not all his two-year-olds – including Mansa Musa – sold at the breeze-ups persuaded him that he should have a go at training his sales rejects. “I decided to get a licence and try to get those horses to do something and give them a chance,” he adds. “Mansa Mura won at Goodwood and was second in a Group Three. She was a breeze-up but did not get one bid.”

Dias is now up to 17 horses and if Make Haste does her thing on Wednesday you can probably double that number. She was bought for £75,000 from Tattersalls Book 2 last autumn by a syndicate. “She was a really nice, easy-going type who looked like she might be smart,” he recalls. “She was doing nice work at home and we went to Naas very confident. Her preparation has gone very nicely. She’s in top form and I am looking forward to the Queen Mary. Brosay was sold online and the new owners have kept him with me. I think he could run a big race too.”

With bookmakers preferring his filly to Aidan O’Brien’s and Wesley Ward’s in the first race on Wednesday, how does that feel for the man from Minas Gerais, mixing it with the big boys? “I’m delighted to be around Aidan, he is the top trainer in the world, so I’m trying to follow his steps,” he says.

“I’ve been to Royal Ascot on the Wednesday for the last two years, just for a day out. The first time, when I didn’t have a licence, I was standing beside Simon Chappell, the owner of Make Haste, and said I’d come back with a runner one day. Thanks to him it’s about to come true.

“For me, training has just happened. When I was a small boy in Brazil I never thought for a moment I’d leave the place – until I got a call. Now I’ve got the tails and a nice top hat!”