Routliffe and Ottawa's Dabrowski win doubles title at WTA Finals

RIYADH — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe have won the WTA Finals doubles championship.

They beat the team of Czechia's Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend of the United States 7-5, 6-3.

It's Dabrowski's first doubles title at the season-ending championship tournament.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won the U.S. Open women's doubles title in 2023 and reached this year's Wimbledon final together too.

Routliffe represents New Zealand in competition but previously played under the Canadian flag.

Her parents are Canadian but she was born in New Zealand as they sailed around the world. She resides in Caledon, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press