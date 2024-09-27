Round robin bet explainer

(iStock)

For bettors who are keen on combination bets, you are spoilt for choice with betting sites offering numerous variations on the classic accumulator.

From a Lucky 15 to a Super Heinz, there’s a mind-boggling array of options and it can be overwhelming if you are a novice bettor.

We’ve got guides to all the popular multiple bet types you’ll find with online bookmakers here on The Independent, and in this article, we are looking at round robin bets.

On the face of it, a round robin bet can be explained as 10 bets from three selections, but there is a bit more to it than that as we unpack what a round robin bet is, how it works and more.

What is a round robin bet?

First of all, it’s important to know that a round robin bet in the UK is different from a round robin bet in the US and Canada, which is made up of seven bets and is more like a Patent bet.

Various guides to round robin betting on the internet don’t differentiate, which can confuse punters. For clarity, we’re looking at UK round robin bets.

A round robin bet is made up of three selections and 10 individual bets. The pattern is as follows: three doubles, one treble, and three single-stakes up and down bets (which have two bets each) equalling 10 individual bets.

A round robin bet, mostly found on football and horse racing betting sites, brings together the 10 different bets into one overarching bet, much like some other combination bet types. However, it is the single stakes up and down bets that can make it tricky to understand for some bettors.

Each of those single stakes-about bets contain two bets in one. If one of those selection wins then the original stake is used as an additional bet on the second selection.

If both bets win, each of the original stakes is placed on the third selection of the round robin bet. If the final selection loses, you’ll lose all of the original stakes but keep the profits from the first two winning singles.

These up and down single stakes bets distinguish a round robin bet from a Trixie or Patent wager offered on betting apps.

How does a round robin bet work?

A round robin bet has different stages and we have broken it down to make it as easy to understand as possible:

Step 1: Choose three selections from three different events, such as three horses from three different races. You can combine selections from different sports, such as pairing a bet on the Grand National with two football selections.

Step 2: Add your selections to the bet slip and scroll down to the multiple betting options.

Step 3: Select your stake. This will be multiplied by 10 to cover each of the 10 individual bets that make up a round robin bet.

Step 4: Decide whether you want to go each way on your selection if betting on horse racing. This will double your total stake.

Once you’ve been through the process of finding your selections and working out a staking plan, you are ready to confirm your bet.

Advantages and disadvantages of a round robin bet

A round robin bet is not a combination bet for beginners. For those looking to experiment with this bet type, they may want to start out looking at a Patent bet, which consists of three singles, three doubles and a treble.

Bettors who have had a round robin bet explained and are familiar with other multiple betting types will find the advantages of a round robin bet are that you can secure a profit from just one winning selection, depending on the odds, even if the other two bets lose.

That element of security built into the bet isn’t available on your standard accumulator.

The disadvantage of a round robin bet is the large stake required. Whereas you can place an accumulator with just a single small stake, you would have to place 10x that amount in a round robin bet.

You also rarely trigger a profit boosts or free bets with round robin bets, like you can with certain established and new betting sites for placing accumulator bets.

How to work out a round robin bet

A round robin calculator will save you plenty of time when trying to work out your round robin bet returns and are easy to find. Just remember to find a UK round robin bet calculator, not a US one.

Here’s how a round robin bet breaks down, using a bet on horse racing as an example.

Doubles

Bet 1: Horse 1 odds x Horse 2 odds

Bet 2: Horse 1 odds x Horse 3 odds

Bet 3: Horse 2 odds x Horse 3 odds

Treble

Bet 4: Horse 1 x Horse 2 x Horse 3 odds

Up and down single stakes

Bets 5 and 6: Horse 1 & Horse 2

Bets 7 and 8: Horse 1 & Horse 3

Bets 9 and 10: Horse 2 & Horse 3

It’s important to remember that each up and down single stakes bet is made up of two parts.

For example, let’s say we are staking £10 on each leg of the round robin bet. You’ll have a £10 bet on Horse 1 and a £10 bet on Horse 2 as one combination. In a single stakes up and down bet, if Horse 1 wins and there’s sufficient money from the winnings, £10 will be taken from the winnings and added to your bet on Horse 2.

To calculate the payout for a round robin bet, you’ll need to add each leg together, but a round robin calculator can do that job for you.

Responsible gambling

Round robin bets are not for beginners due to their complex nature and you should never attempt a bet type you are unsure about. Remember to always gamble responsibly and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Always assume a bet is going to lose and make sure that is part of your calculations. Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment and never used as a way to make money.

Gambling can be addictive so make use of the provided safer gambling tools on betting apps and websites. These include deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion. These are heavily promoted on the majority of betting sites.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps fund journalism across The Independent.