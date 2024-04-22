Rosters set for Kentucky’s all-star basketball series against Indiana

The annual Kentucky/Indiana Basketball All-Star Series is coming to Lexington this year and will feature some of the commonwealth’s top players, including the 2024 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners.

Kentucky signee Travis Perry of Lyon County and Southern Miss signee Trinity Rowe of Pikeville will don the No. 1 jerseys for their respective teams, which were announced Monday by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

The boys senior all-stars will also include Warren Central’s Kade Unseld (Western Kentucky), Christian Academy-Louisville’s Jackson “BB” Washington (Florida Gulf Coast) and one of Perry’s Lyon County teammates, Brady Shoulders (Mercer). The 11th Region will be represented by Lexington Catholic’s Tyler Doyle (Bellarmine).

Also on the girls senior all-star rosters are Sacred Heart’s Reagan Bender (Louisville) and Angelina Pelayo (UNC Wilmington), along with Russell’s Shaelyn Steele (Penn State). Frederick Douglass’ Ayanna-Sarai Darrington (Central Michigan) will represent the 11th Region.

The boys team will be coached by Iroquois’ Jeff Morrow. His assistant, Bowling Green’s D.G. Sherrill, will coach the junior all-stars.

The girls team will be coached by Pikeville’s Kristy Orem with assistant Donna Moir (Sacred Heart), leading the junior all-stars.

The Kentucky leg of this year’s all-star series will be played at Lexington Catholic High School on June 7 after the event spent the last several years at the Owensboro Sports Center. Indiana will host on June 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

To answer critics of the discrepancy between the arenas, the KABC explained in an X.com post that Kentucky doesn’t have a comparable pro venue and college venues such as Rupp Arena or the KFC Yum Center are off limits because the NCAA dead period falls during their time frame.

In an email to the Herald-Leader, KABC spokeswoman Kayla Moore VanHoose noted that Lexington Catholic has the needed capacity in addition to having shot clocks and a college-length floor, all conditions that should make it a successful venue.

Last year, the Kentucky boys and girls teams split their games with Indiana, each winning at their home venue. The boys’ win snapped a seven-game win streak for Indiana. Indiana leads the boys series 103-45 and the girls series 53-41.

Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Series

Friday, June 7: Indiana at Kentucky at Lexington Catholic High School; Girls, 6:30 p.m. Boys to follow. Ticket information, TBA. On sale May 1.

Saturday, June 8: Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Girls, 5:00 p.m.; Boys to follow. Ticket information, Ticketmaster.

Kentucky Boys All-Stars

With points per game and (college):

▪ Travis Perry, Lyon County, 6-2, Sr., 29.5 (Kentucky).

▪ Derrell Bateman, Christian County, 6-5, Sr., 23.2 (Trinity Valley).

▪ Tyler Doyle, Lexington Catholic, 6-5, Sr. , 17.2 (Bellarmine).

▪ Ayden Evans, Elizabethtown, 6-10, Sr., 16.6 (Ohio).

▪ Max Green, Oldham County, 6-7, Sr., 32.1 (Holy Cross).

▪ Quel’Ron House, Seneca, 6-3, Sr., 27.9 (Undecided).

▪ Mason Ritter, Bowling Green, 6-8, Sr., 14.1 (Undecided).

▪ Brady Shoulders, Lyon County, 6-6, Sr. , 17.7 (Mercer).

▪ Kade Unseld, Warren Central, 6-6, Sr., 16.1 (Western Kentucky).

▪ Jackson “BB” Washington, Christian Academy-Louisville, 6-5, Sr., 22.0 (Florida Gulf Coast).

▪ Antonio Williams, Hopkinsville, 6-7, Sr., 26.1 (Three Rivers).

▪ Dayton Williams, Butler, 6-4, Sr., 18.9 (Undecided).

Kentucky Girls All-Stars

With points per game and (college):

▪ Trinity Rowe, Pikeville, 5-5, Sr., 16.2 (Southern Mississippi).

▪ Reagan Bender, Sacred Heart, 5-10, Sr., 13.5 (Louisville).

▪ Dea Bradley, Hart County, 5-5, Sr., 29.1 (Campbellsville).

▪ Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, Frederick Douglass, 6-2, Sr., 15.3 (Central Michigan).

▪ Anna Drakeford, Mercer County, 5-8, Sr., 26 (Thomas More).

▪ Destiny Jones, Central, 5-10, Sr., 23.6 (Undecided).

▪ Jasmine Jordan, Boyd County, 6-2, Sr., 19.6 (Undecided).

▪ Mariah Knight, Butler, 5-7, Sr., 15.2 (Jacksonville).

▪ Angelina Pelayo, Sacred Heart, 6-3, Sr., 10.6 (UNC Wilmington).

▪ Shaelyn Steele, Russell, 5-6, Sr., 21.1 (Penn State).

▪ Abby Varney, Barren County, 5-8, Sr., 17.8 (Undecided).

▪ Ramiya White, Butler, 6-3, Sr., 11.9 (Undecided).

Lyon County’s Travis Perry cuts a part of the net after the Lyons defeated Harlan County 67-58 in the Boy’ Sweet 16 finals at Rupp Arena on March 23. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

