De Rossi working closely with Mancini, Hummels and Hermoso during international break

Daniele De Rossi is using this international break as an opportunity to further improve the team’s defense.

With Evan Ndicka gone on international duty with Ivory Coast, the Roma manager can focus on the remaining defenders on the team, including Roma’s latest arrivals, Mario Hermoso and Mats Hummels.

According to Il Tempo, over the last few days De Rossi has made it a point to focus on aligning new tactics and helping build a good connection between the three players – all whom have been at Trigoria, including Mancini who was ruled out of Luciano Spalletti’s squad for this week’s Nations League engagements.

The newspaper reports how De Rossi has been mixing things up, organizing group sessions and scheduling personalized, intense training drills in order to speed up Hermoso and Hummels’ form and availability.