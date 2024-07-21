De Rossi working closely with Chris Smalling to get him back on track

In the absence of offers, Chris Smalling could end up staying at Roma until the expiry of his contract.

After being rumored as a target for Saudi clubs, the English defender is looking at potentially staying on in the Italian capital.

Coming off a woeful season riddled with injuries, Corriere dello Sport reports that Daniele De Rossi is taking good care of the veteran defender in the opening weeks of Roma’s preseason.

The newspaper reports that the Roma boss has been closely working with Smalling to get back on track, back to the confident leader that he was prior to his series of injuries that began on the third matchday of last season.