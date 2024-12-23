NHL roundup: Roslovic scores winning goal as Hurricanes down Rangers 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 22 shots and assisted on two goals as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Sunday.

William Carrier, Jack Roslovic and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the fourth time in six National Hockey League games and improved to 10-3-1 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.

Jimmy Vesey scored for New York 17 seconds into the game, converting a pass from defenceman Chad Ruhwedel past Kochetkov. The Rangers are 4-12-0 in their last 16 games and lost their fourth-straight home game.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Sunday:

---

PANTHERS 4 LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A.J. Greer and Eetu Luostarinen scored short-handed goals 42 seconds apart in the second period to help the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 to open a home-and-home series.

Sam Reinhart scored twice, the second into an empty net, and Spencer Knight stopped 19 shots for Stanley Cup champion Florida. The Panthers have won four consecutive games.

Nick Paul and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves, The Lightning had won four in a row.

With Tampa Bay on a power play midway through the second, Nikita Kucherov fanned on an entry play, with Greer taking the puck and eventually scoring for a 2-1 lead. On the next shift, Luostarinen scored on a breakaway.

---

CAPITALS 3 KINGS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aliaksei Protas scored twice and Washington beat Los Angeles.

Jakub Vrana also scored and Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists en route to the win, which puts the Capitals back atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Logan Thompson made 25 saves to improve to 13-2-2.

Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings, who have dropped three of the last four and lost a back-to-back set for the first time this season.

David Rittich made 18 saves in the loss, dropping to 10-8 on the season.

---

DUCKS 5 UTAH 4 (SO)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mason McTavish was the only scorer in the shootout and Anaheim rallied from a three-goal deficit, beating Utah.

Robby Fabbri scored twice and Isac Lundestrom and Brett Leason added goals for Anaheim, which won for the third time in four games after a five-game skid. Lukas Dostal finished with 21 saves.

Clayton Keller had two goals and two assists. Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley also scored and Jaxson Stauber made 26 saves for Utah, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

Keller tapped in the puck off a rebound 86 seconds into the first period and Utah never trailed in regulation. Fabbri tied the game five minutes into the period, scoring off a takeaway.

Keller helped Utah pull away from the Ducks, assisting on the goals by Hayton and Cooley. Then, Keller scored his second goal on a snap shot with 14:03 left in the second period, giving Utah a 4-1 lead.

---

AVALANCHE 5 KRAKEN 2

DENVER (AP) — Joel Kiviranta scored three goals, including twice into an empty net, Nathan MacKinnon notched his third straight two-assist game and Colorado beat Seattle.

Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar also added goals to propel Colorado to a third straight win. In addition to MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Makar had two assists as the Avalanche swept the three-game season series with the Kraken. Kiviranta wrapped up the win with a pair of late empty-net scores. It was his first regular-season hat trick.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 17 shots, improving to 3-1 since the Avalanche traded for him in a deal that sent Alexandar Georgiev to San Jose.

---

OILERS 3 SENATORS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. (AP) — Zach Hyman broke a tie on a power play late in the second period, Stuart Skinner made 20 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat Ottawa to halt the Senators’ season-high winning streak at six games.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist and Adam Henrique also scored for Edmonton. The Oilers have won three straight and 11 of 13.

Nick Cousins scored for Ottawa, tying it at 1-1 just 25 seconds in the second period.

Leevi Merilainen made 12 saves for Ottawa after replacing the injured Linus Ullmark to start the second period.

The Associated Press