Rose confirms Xavi and Raum are fit enough to start, reveals injury setback for Schlager

Ahead of his team's first match of the new calendar year, RB Leipzig trainer Marco Rose made clear which players had benefitted from the long winter break and which hadn't. As many had expected, there was plenty of good news in the form of Xavi Simons and David Raum both being candidates for the starting XI.

“Both make a very good impression and are candidates for the starting lineup,” Rose noted, being sure to add, "We know what they bring to our. But we also know that comeback from injury must be managed. And with so many games [ahead], you also know that playing time has to be adjusted."

Rose's presser took place shortly before the confirmed singing of former German international Ridle Baku. Rose hinted that Baku may be ready to start opposite his fellow German international David Raum at right-back.

“He fits of the profile David Raum," Rose said. "That's why he was so interesting for us and why we brought him in.”

Baku himself - in issuing public statements accompanying the signing - specifically referenced his former Wolfsburg teammate Xaver Schlager as a player he was looking forward to serving alongside. Rose unfortunately had some bad news to convey on that front.

Schlager aggravated his knew injury in a Monday test fixture against third division side Banik Most. Kevin Kampl, Nicolas Seiwald, and Amadou Haidara remain available to work the double-six slot while Schlager has been ruled out.

"We're dragging some issues with us," Rose said. "[Schlager's] knee is fine, but the structures around it are affected. He can't move completely free yet."

Rose also revealed that - despite December's 1-5 shellacking against Bayern - he would be sticking with captain Peter Gulacsi in goal. Maarten Vandervoort - who did receive a surprise start in Leipzig's home win over Frankfurt in 2024's penultimate league round - shall remain on the bech.

"Pete saved us plenty of times over the first half of the season," Rose stressed. "We don't have an issue in goal."

