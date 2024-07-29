How is Rory McIlroy prepping for the Paris Olympics? Playing the Old Course
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: How is Rory McIlroy prepping for the Paris Olympics? Playing the Old Course
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: How is Rory McIlroy prepping for the Paris Olympics? Playing the Old Course
Back in action at the British Open, Rory McIlroy is trying to shake off one of the toughest losses of his career.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
With time to reflect on his collapse at Pinehurst, McIlroy is ready to challenge again for another major.
Coco Gauff charged hard in her match against Maria Lourdes Carle, and now she's moving to the third round.
Jagger Eaton almost won gold, missing by just a fraction of a point.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus provides a quintet of batter suggestions to consider off the waiver wire.
The U.S., finally, looks like gold medal contenders again.
The Americans handled their first Olympic test in a runaway win over Nikola Jokić and Serbia.
Biles pushed through to qualify for all four individual apparatus events.
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
Weather in Paris has disrupted Saturday's competition, as rain caused the men's street skateboarding event to be rescheduled for Monday.
Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
Members of the French military raised the flag during the ceremony, but appear to have raised it upside down.
Even in defeat on Saturday, 58-year-old Chilean table tennis player Zhiying Zeng captivated fans back home and abroad.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Some are calling the depiction 'anti-Christian.'
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon secured the first medal of these Olympics for the United States.