How is Rory McIlroy prepping for the Paris Olympics? Playing the Old Course

Rory McIlroy reacts after a putt on the 17th green during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: How is Rory McIlroy prepping for the Paris Olympics? Playing the Old Course