Rooney frustrated at 'stupid' Wright red card

Callum Wright was sent off for the first time in his senior career at Coventry City on Boxing Day [Rex Features]

Plymouth Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney says Callum Wright was "stupid" to get himself sent off in his side's 4-0 loss at Coventry City.

With the game already lost, Wright was shown a straight red card in the 87th minute for a foul on Joel Latibeaudiere.

It means Wright will miss the rest of the festive period, adding to problems Rooney has with his depleted squad bottom of the Championship.

The Argyle boss was already without forwards Morgan Whittaker, Ibrahim Cissoko, Muhamed Tijani and Michael Obafemi before Mustapha Bundu injured his hamstring in the loss.

The Pilgrims are also without captain Joe Edwards and ended the game with teenagers Freddie Issaka and Tegan Finn on the field.

"It's stupid," Rooney said of Wright's red card.

"It's a stupid tackle. Emotions run high in games, especially when you're losing the game the way we were.

"Sometimes it happens, but it's such a silly tackle to make and you could see it coming.

"I know he'll be disappointed with himself for the tackle and I'll certainly be having a word with him over it."