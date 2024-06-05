Rookie Jared Jones works 6 shutout innings, Jack Suwinski homers as Pirates edge Dodgers 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Jared Jones pitched six shutout innings and Jack Suwinski homered after being called up from the minor leagues as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Jones (4-5) allowed three hits to the NL West-leading Dodgers while striking out six and walking three. That strong performance came after the 22-year-old right-hander was touched for seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last start, on Wednesday at Detroit.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4, striking out twice and grounding into a double play. Hours before the game, Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud in a Santa Ana, California, courtroom and admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off sports betting debts.

Jones came out firing. His first three pitches were clocked at 100.4 mph, 100.3 mph and 100.1 mph. The first pitch was high and tight to Mookie Betts and sent the star shortstop spinning out of the batter’s box.

Suwinski hit a one-out home run to right field in the third inning for the only run against Tyler Glasnow (6-4), winless in his last five starts.

Glasnow gave up three hits and two walks and had nine strikeouts. It marked Glasnow’s first appearance in Pittsburgh since the Pirates traded him to Tampa Bay in 2018.

GUARDIANS 8, ROYALS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt’s Jr.‘s throwing error led to Cleveland scoring three runs on an infield grounder in the seventh inning in the Guardians’ win over the Royals.

The Guardians trailed 5-0 in the fourth before storming back to win the series opener and push their division lead to five over the Royals.

Witt clobbered a pair of two-run homers, but his errant throw in the seventh was more than costly.

After Tyler Freeman’s homer tied it 5-5 for the Guardians and chased starter Seth Lugo, Cleveland loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice and two walks — one by Sam Long (0-1) with two outs when David Fry hit a grounder toward the middle.

Witt gloved it to the right of the base and initially tried to beat Josh Naylor to second for a force. When Witt realized he couldn’t get Naylor, he unleashed a wild throw that first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had no chance of getting.

The ball wound up in the photographer’s pit. Because Naylor had already gotten to second base, he was awarded third and home.

METS 6, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a 446-foot homer, Harrison Bader launched a two-run shot and the New York Mets beat Washington.

David Peterson worked efficiently into the seventh inning in his second start this season for the Mets, who have won four of six since a 7-19 stumble.

Alonso went deep in the ninth inning off Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan, who came in with Washington trailing 5-2. In 81 career games against the Nationals, Alonso has 26 homers, 14 at Nationals Park — the most by any opposing player over the past five years.

Left-hander DJ Herz (0-1) made his major league debut for Washington, replacing injured starter Trevor Williams, and was charged with four runs on seven hits in four-plus innings. Bader got the Mets on the board in the fourth when he hit a 1-2 cutter from Herz 390 feet to left-center for his third homer of the season.

RAYS 9, MARLINS 5

MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a three-run homer, a double and drove in five runs to the lead Tampa Bay to a win over Miami.

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena reached base five times — two walks, hit by pitches twice and a single. In the sixth inning, Arozarena was hit on the bill of the helmet by a 93 mph fastball from Marlins reliever Huascar Brazoban. Arozarena went to first base and after being examined by Rays training staff, stayed in the game.

Ahmed Rosario had three hits, Isaac Paredes had two hits and two RBIs, and Yandy Díaz added a double and single for the Rays, who have won 22 of 25 against the Marlins since the start of 2019.

Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot allowed three runs in the first inning, and then held Miami scoreless the remainder of his outing. Pepiot (4-2) gave up five hits and struck out eight in six innings.

The Rays hit around and broke it open with a five-run outburst in the fifth. Paredes’ two-run single made it 6-3, and Brandon Lowe followed with a two-run double that ended Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo’s outing. Rosario’s RBI single off reliever Declan Cronin punctuated the outburst.

The Marlins got to within 9-5 by scoring runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Rays closer Pete Fairbanks inherited a bases-loaded jam with no out after Phil Maton allowed consecutive singles to Tim Anderson, Vidal Brujan and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth. Fairbanks struck out Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger and retired Josh Bell on a groundout for his seventh save.

BRAVES 8, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Max Fried struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven strong innings, Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and Atlanta beat Boston.

Orlando Arcia added a solo shot in the seventh for the Braves, who improved to 3-0 this season against Boston.

Fried (6-2) allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits while working seven innings or more for sixth time in his past eight starts.

YANKEES 5, TWINS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Gil pitched six shutout innings of one-hit ball to win his seventh consecutive start, Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat Minnesota for their sixth straight victory.

Aaron Judge flared a two-run double and Gleyber Torres homered early on a 349-foot drive that glanced off the glove of a leaping Max Kepler at the right-field fence.

Returning home from a 7-2 trip to three California cities, the AL East-leading Yankees won for the 17th time in 21 games overall and improved to 105-42 against the Twins since 2002 — the best record for any team against an opponent in its own league during that span.

ORIOLES 10, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes allowed one run in seven innings for his third straight win and the Baltimore Orioles routed the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Orioles rookie infielder Connor Norby homered for his first major league hit, a two-run blast off Nate Pearson in the eighth inning.

Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman reached base three times each and Rutschman drove in a pair for the Orioles, who won for their 10th win in 12 games.

Burnes (6-2) gave up four hits and matched his longest outing of the season. He walked one and struck out five.

PHILLIES 2, BREWERS 1, 10 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —Nick Castellanos won the game with an RBI double in the 10th inning after Alec Bohm tied the score with a solo homer in the eighth to lead Philadelphia past Milwaukee.

After Bryson Stott was intentionally walked, Castellanos lined a double to right off Brewers reliever Joel Payamps (1-2) that scored automatic runner Whit Merrifield. The Phillies mobbed Castellanos at second base as another packed crowd went wild in celebration of the team’s 43rd win, tops in the National League.

Seranthony Domínguez (2-2) tossed a scoreless 10th for the win.

TIGERS 3, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched five shutout innings, running his scoreless innings streak to 11 2/3 innings, Zach McKinstry and Riley Greene homered and Detroit beat Texas.

Flaherty (3-4) allowed two hits and no walks through five innings, throwing a season-low 60 pitches, including 44 strikes. In his previous start, the 28-year-old right-hander beat Boston 5-0 by throwing one-hit ball for 6 2/3 innings.

Texas broke up the shutout against Tyler Holton with two out in the ninth on Ezequiel Duran’s dunking single that landed between shortstop McKinstry and center fielder Greene. Jason Foley came in to retire Wyatt Langford on a groundout for his 12th save in 14 opportunities.

ASTROS 8, CARDINALS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Yainer Diaz homered in a second straight game to lead Houston to awin over St. Louis.

Playing without star right fielder Kyle Tucker, the Astros got a three-run homer from Diaz in the third inning as they took the first two games of a three-game set with the Cardinals. Diaz hit a go-ahead two-run homer in Monday’s 7-4 win.

Houston scored six runs off Cardinals starter Andre Pallante (1-2). He allowed six hits and walked three in three innings.

Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti allowed three hits and one run in three innings. He was evaluated by trainers in the second after he was struck in the left leg by a 103.8 mph comebacker. He threw 64 pitches and left the game after the third with a left calf contusion.

Astros reliever Tayler Scott (2-2) allowed three hits and one run in two innings. Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.

CUBS 7, WHITE SOX 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ’s second double of the night drove in two runs to put the Chicago Cubs ahead in the eighth inning, and the North Siders came back twice to beat the crosstown White Sox at Wrigley Field.

Happ’s third hit of the game, lined to the right-field corner off Jordan Leasure, drove in Cody Bellinger and Christopher Morel to erase a one-run White Sox lead and deal them a 12th straight loss.

Luis Robert Jr. launched a 438-foot solo shot to the left-center bleachers in his return to the lineup to break a tie in the seventh and put the White Sox ahead 6-5. The All-Star center fielder added a single in his first game in nearly two months after being sidelined by a right hip flexor strain.

Morel and pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom each hit two-run homers in the sixth to erase the White Sox’s four-run lead and tie the game at 5. The Cubs won for just the third time in 12 games.

REDS 4, ROCKIES 1

DENVER (AP) — Frankie Montas took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Elly De La Cruz hit a 448-foot homer and Cincinnati beat the Colorado.

Elias Diaz broke up Montas’ no-hit bid with a double to center field to open the seventh, but Montas (3-4) retired the next three batters to conclude his outing and win for the first time since April 3.

Montas became the first visiting pitcher in the history of hitter-friendly Coors Field to throw at least seven innings with nine or more strikeouts while allowing no more than one hit, according to OptaSTATS.

ANGELS 4, PADRES 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Zach Neto had a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Angels won their first home series of the season with a victory over San Diego.

Luis Rengifo drove in an early run for the Angels, who will win a series for the first time in 10 tries after back-to-back victories over the Padres. Los Angeles improved the majors’ worst home record to 9-21 after holding San Diego to three runs in 18 innings.

Adam Mazur pitched six innings of one-run ball in a strong major league debut for the Padres, who have lost three straight for only the second time since April. Manny Machado had an early run-scoring single, but San Diego’s powerhouse lineup struggled against the Angels.

After managing just two hits against Mazur, the Angels broke through with three runs in the seventh against San Diego’s bullpen.

SEATTLE 4, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — George Kirby had nine strikeouts in five innings for his first win in nearly a month, and Seattle beat Oakland.

Josh Rojas had three hits, Luke Raley added two hits and an RBI, and Ty France drove in a pair of runs to keep the AL West-leading Mariners rolling on manager Scott Servais’ 57th birthday.

Coming off a 6-1 homestand, Seattle has won four straight and eight of nine.

Abraham Toro had an RBI single and JJ Bleday singled twice for Oakland. The A’s have lost five of six.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, GIANTS 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Newman and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each hit two-run doubles and Arizona stretched their winning streak to four games with a victory over slumping San Francisco.

Newman hit a two-run double off Kyle Harrison (4-3) in the third inning and Gurriel hit his in Arizona’s four-run seventh. Gabriel Moreno also finished with two RBIs and Blaze Alexander had three of Arizona’s 13 hits with an RBI.

Kevin Ginkel (4-1) allowed two hits in 1 1/3 innings in his first game since taking a comebacker off the left knee against the New York Mets on Saturday. The right-hander gave up Patrick Bailey’s bloop, run-scoring single in the fifth inning, but it was charged to starter Blake Walston.

Pinch hitter Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Giants, who have lost a season-high six straight.

Paul Sewald closed it out in the ninth, working around a hit batter for his sixth save.

