Romelu Lukaku’s move could still be connected to Chelsea’s Victor Osimhen pursuit

It has all gone rather quiet on Romelu Lukaku’s move to Napoli this week after multiple outlets reported that a deal had been agreed over the weekend.

This does not mean that the move is not going ahead of course, and it is still fully expected to do so. But Lukaku has apparently not even travelled to Italy yet to complete the move, which is a bit strange if you ask me.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported last night that the final details should be closed later today for Romelu Lukaku’s move to Napoli, then travel will be arranged for him to leave for Italy.

So travel will be ‘arranged’ after today, meaning that it sounds like nothing is even close yet for him to go to Italy to complete this move.

Now Di Marzio puts it down to image rights being sorted out, but to me I have a feeling that it might still be something a bit more.

Maybe it’s still connected to Osimhen?

Lukaku to be wearing a Napoli shirt soon?

Reports have been adamant that the two moves have not been connected, but the longer this goes on the more it makes me wonder if the two are actually still connected and Chelsea are selling Lukaku to Napoli in return for Napoli selling Osimhen to Chelsea.

Of course, this is just me speculating, but the two could very well still be connected here.

Only time will tell of course, but it just looks like the two clubs are looking to do each other a favour. I guess it just now rests on whether Osimhen will agree to any terms being presented to him by Chelsea.