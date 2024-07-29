Romano: ‘Here we go!’ – Milan agree deal worth over €18m for Pavlovic

AC Milan are set to get their second summer signing over the line as a deal has been agreed for Strahinja Pavlovic with Red Bull Salzburg, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Milan have been linked with a number of different centre-backs since the start of the summer given the need to bolster a defensive department that struggled last season and also lost Simon Kjaer who departed when his contract expired.

It quickly became apparent that Pavlovic was the favoured name. The 23-year-old has impressed during his time in Austria and also played in the European Championship as a started for Serbia.

He is young, has the potential to grow further, is left-footed and more of a physical mould, which means he ticks virtually every box the management were looking for.

According to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Pavlović to Milan now has ‘here we go!’ status. A deal is now in place for Serbian centre-back to join from Salzburg and become the second summer reinforcement.

A long-term deal was agreed with the player days ago and he ‘strongly wanted’ to join the Rossoneri. The package will be worth more than €18m in terms of transfer fee, with the details to be clarified soon.