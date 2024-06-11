Romania vs Ukraine: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Romania are back at a major international competition for the first time since 2016 as they begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Ukraine.

After a fallow period following Euro 2016, the Romanians fought back to top a qualifying group also containing Switzerland, Israel and Kosovo in unbeaten fashion.

Ukraine, meanwhile, overcame a play-off to reach the tournament, having reached the quarter-finals three years ago before falling to England in Rome.

It of course feels churlish to focus on only footballing matters given the context but the appointment of former Tottenham and West Ham striker Sergei Rebrov and a genuinely talented squad provide reason for optimism.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Romania vs Ukraine is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time on Monday 17 June, 2024.

The Allianz Arena in Munich will host.

Where to watch Romania vs Ukraine

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free to air coverage on BBC One. Coverage starts at 1.30pm.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website – both free with a subscription – will offer a live stream.

Romania vs Ukraine team news

Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin is perhaps the headline name for Romania, while Nicolae Stanciu is one to watch out for in midfield.

For Ukraine, Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko will play in midfield, while Mykhailo Mudryk is over his late-season injury for Chelsea.

Mykhailo Mudryk will look to star for Ukraine at Euro 2024 (REUTERS)

Romania vs Ukraine prediction

Romania aren’t to be overlooked but Ukraine look to have enough in attack.

Ukraine to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Romania wins: 3

Draws: 0

Ukraine wins: 3

Romania vs Ukraine latest odds

Romania to win: 29/10

Draw: 23/10

Ukraine to win: 1/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.