Romania vs Netherlands: Ronald Koeman urges Dutch players to use Euro 2024 criticism as fuel

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has told his players to use the criticism they have been receiving for their performances at Euro 2024 as fuel.

Koeman and his players have come under fire in the Dutch media after limping through to the last 16 by coming third in their group behind Austria and France.

They now face a showdown with Romania for a place in the quarter-finals and Koeman has backed his side to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Austria last time out.

“It was a long week, I would have preferred it to be a bit shorter,” said Koeman. “On the other hand, we had a lot of time to look back at the last match.

“We were able to analyse where things went wrong, where we were not good, where there was too little energy. We did that, the players and the staff were open about it.

“Everyone showed how things could and should be different, but you can only see the confirmation on the field on Tuesday.

“We have played worse than against Austria. We want to show beautiful football, but that doesn’t always work. Then you take the criticism to heart and hope to be able to turn it around.”

Romania, in contrast to Holland, enjoyed a dream group stage where they finished top ahead of Belgium and Slovakia.

Their manager, Edward Iordanescu, believes the Dutch are favourites for the game, but thinks his team could spring a surprise.

Romania manager Edward Iordanescu is confident of springing a surprise against the Netherlands (AFP via Getty Images)

“Don’t be fooled by how the Netherlands played against Austria,” he said. “They have incredible players but we have our own strengths.”

“Reaching the quarter-finals would be fabulous. It’s hard to put into words.

“It’s important that we're strong, disciplined, organised and decisive, then there could be things that go in our favour.”