Romania vs Netherlands LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Romania vs Netherlands LIVE!

The penultimate Euro 2024 last-16 clash sees one of the surprise packages of the tournament targeting another scalp as they take on a Dutch side who are still to get fully firing. Romania topped their group ahead of now-eliminated Belgium and Slovakia, to set up a date with Ronald Koeman’s side, with a quarter-final spot on the line.

Romania are into a tournament knockout stage for the first time in 24 years, though this is only the third time they have qualified for a group stage since the turn of the Millennium. Netherlands, meanwhile, made this round in 2020 but have not reached the last-eight since 2008.

The Dutch will know they will rarely get a better chance to go the distance at an European Championship, having landed on the suppposed easier side of the draw and then seeing defending champions pack their bags. The winner tonight will face either Austria or Turkey for a place in the semi-finals. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Kick-off: 5pm, Allianz Arena

How to watch for free: BBC One and iPlayer

15:13

Two sides which struggle to score goals could lead to a long night in Munich.

Perhaps this is the last-16 tie where an upset is most likely.

Romania to win on penalties.

Predicted lineups

15:02 , Alex Young

Predicted Romania XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Sorescu; M. Marin, R. Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Mihaila

Predicted Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Simons; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

14:53 , Alex Young

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman will also make changes.

The Oranje are yet to discover their best line-up at Euro 2024 and, despite finishing third in their group, expectations will be high against one of the lesser-fancied teams left in the competition.

Koeman hooked midfielder Joey Veerman during the first half of Tuesday’s defeat to Austria and his replacement, Xavi Simons, should get the nod in a central role for this game having failed to impress on the right wing earlier in the tournament.

That position could be occupied by Jeremie Frimpong, as he did in the draw with France, which would see Donyell Malen drop out.

At right-back, Denzel Dumfries is primed to return after being dropped for Lutsharel Geertruida last time out.

Memphis Depay justified his role as Netherlands’ leading man with a goal against Austria and Cody Gakpo will once again take up his position on the left wing having scored twice in Germany. Nathan Ake is set to beat Micky van de Ven to starting at left-back.

14:44 , Alex Young

Romania manager Edward Iordanescu will need to make changes for today's game.

Regular left-back Nicusor Bancu is suspended after picking up his second booking of Euro 2024 in the draw with Slovakia which saw the Tricolorii top Group E.

A difficult task still awaits them in the last-16 and a lack of a natural replacement means a winger such as Deian Sorescu or right-back such as Vasile Mogos will be called up as cover.

Since beating Ukraine 3-0 to start their Euros campaign, Romania have struggled for goal threat and no combination of wingers has started back-to-back games in Germany.

Ianis Hagi and Florinel Coman were selected for the Slovakia game but Parma duo Valentin Mihaila and Dennis Man are competing for recalls on Tuesday.

Iordanescu is expected to once again send his team out in a 4-3-3 formation with Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin at the back and captain Nicolae Stanciu offering the chief threat from midfield.

14:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

14:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 last-16 clash between Romania and Netherlands.

Romania are targeting another scalp after topping their group and seeing the Dutch beaten by Austria last time out.

It’s been 24 years since they reached a tournament knockout stage, so they will want to make the best of it.

Netherlands, meanwhile, were unlucky not to beat France but have otherwise struggled to get up and running. What does tonight bring?

Kick-off is at 5pm BST. Stick with us.