Romania vs Netherlands: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Romania and Netherlands today do battle in the Euro 2024 last-16.

Both teams finished with four points after three games but the Dutch only managed to secure third place in their ‘Group of Death’ following a defeat to Austria on Tuesday.

Ronald Koeman has struggled to get the Oranje firing but they remain a threat going into the latter stages, with a favourable draw here and either Turkey or a rematch with the Austrians if they reach the quarter-finals.

Romania have already exceeded expectations by reaching the knockouts but should now have the confidence that they can go deep.

An opening-day hammering of Ukraine set them on their way before losing to Belgium and sealing their progression with a mutually-beneficial draw against Slovakia.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Romania vs Netherlands is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off today on Tuesday July 2, 2024.

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Romania have been one of the Euro 2024 surprise packages (REUTERS)

Where to watch Romania vs Netherlands

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Romania vs Netherlands team news

Nicusor Bancu is banned for Edward Iordanescu’s side after two bookings in the group stage. Without a natural replacement at left-back, Deian Sorescu or Vasile Mogos could be called up while regular right-back Andrei Ratiu may move over.

Romania swapped out both their wingers for the Slovakia draw and competition is high between Ianis Hagi, Dennis Man, Florinel Coman and Valentin Mihaila as to who starts on Tuesday.

Koeman has been unable to settle on his best XI and even hooked midfielder Joey Veerman during the first half of Netherlands’ defeat to Austria. Xavi Simons could replace him from the start.

Denzel Dumfries could return at right-back and there is competition between Donyell Malen and Jeremie Frimpong to complete the attack.

Romania vs Netherlands prediction

Two sides which struggle to score goals could lead to a long night in Munich. Perhaps this is the last-16 tie where an upset is most likely.

Romania to win on penalties.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Romania have only ever managed three goals in 13 games against the Dutch with their lone win coming courtesy of a far-post tap-in from former Rangers defender Dorin Goian in a Euros qualifier 17 years ago.

Romania wins: 1

Netherlands wins: 9

Draws: 3

Romania vs Netherlands match odds

Romania to qualify: 15/2

Netherlands to qualify: 2/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).