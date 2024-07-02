Romania v Netherlands LIVE: Latest score as Virgil van Dijk crashes header against post in Euro 2024 tie

Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring Netherlands’ opening goal (AP)

The Netherlands take on high-flying Romania in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Tuesday after suffering defeat in their final group game.

The Dutch were drawn in the same group as France, but a 3-2 loss to Austria in their final group game saw them finish third and only qualify as one of the best-placed teams. Romania, on the other hand, have been one of the surprises of the tournament. They finished top of Group E to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since Euro 2000.

Netherlands won the tournament with Ronald Koeman as a player back in 1988, but the manager has tinkered with their team selection and does not appear to have a settled formation. Cody Gakpo is in form, though, and the Liverpool forward has scored five goals in six group-stage games between the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Follow all the live action from the Allianz Arena in the blog below.

Euro 2024: Romania v Netherlands

Off the post! Virgil van Dijk hits the woodwork with a header (Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 58 minutes)

HALF TIME: Romania 0-1 Netherlands

GOAL! Romania 0-1 NETHERLANDS (Cody Gakpo, 20 minutes)

KICK OFF!

Romania take on the Netherlands for a quarter-final place at the Allianz Arena in Munich

The winner will face Austria or Turkey in the last eight

Romania XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Racovitan, Burca; M Marin; Hagi, R Marin, Stanciu, Man; Dragus

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Romania 0 - 1 Netherlands

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 58 minutes

18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A second goal feels to be on the way. Jerdy Schouten breaks up possession 30 yards from his own goal and sets the Netherlands away on the counter, Xavi Simons’ switch finding Donyell Malen in open acreage. Malen should probably do much better from his crossing position on the right with two team mates waiting.

Up the Dutch colossi come to contest the corner. And off the outside of the post! Virgil van Dijk directs his header downwards but not quite with the correct co-ordinates.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 56 minutes

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Netherlands just seem to have found greater solidity in their shape. Nathan Ake prevents Radu Dragusin from sliding a progressive pass between he and Virgil van Dijk, who appeared to have Denis Dragus well marked regardless.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 53 minutes

18:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How has that not gone in? Stefan de Vrij lifts the tempo for the Netherlands, surging from centre back into the Romania half. Donyell Malen injects yet more pace and when his cross ricochets to Memphis Depay, a goal seems a certainty. Yet a crucial toenail from Andrei Ratiu prevents Depay connecting cleanly, and the ball bounces off about five Romanian limbs and into Florin Nita, who gobbles it up with a relieved gasp and grasp.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 50 minutes

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tijjani Reijnders screams for handball having parted the Romania midfield and defence with a remarkable run right down the centre, rattling a shot in to a diving Bogdan Racovitan. It does strike the replacement’s elbow, but his chicken wing is tucked away and VAR Bastian Dankert permits the game to resume after a prompt perusal of the footage.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 48 minutes

18:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stanciu dusts himself down and delivers a threatening inswinger, but Bart Verbruggen double-fists it away under pressure from Andrei Burca.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 47 minutes

18:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just as in the first half, the Netherlands are sloppy to start, a poor pass forcing Stefan de Vrij to lunge in on Nicolae Stanciu and concede a free kick.

Second half...

18:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Intriguing - a half-time change from Ronald Koeman. Steven Bergwijn was relatively quiet in the first 45 mintues with Denzel Dumfries the more prominent participant on the right, and Donyell Malen is on in Bergwijn’s place.

HT: Romania 0-1 Netherlands

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romania began the brighter but it ended firmly the Netherlands’ half, Cody Gakpo’s well-taken finish currently plotting a course into the quarter-finals. The Dutch defence had to weather an early storm and didn’t necessarily batten the hatches particularly effectively, but those further ahead grew as the half wore on to regularly threaten Florin Nita’s goal. There was plenty in there to encourage both sides, though, and suggest there could well be more goals to come.

HALF TIME: Romania 0-1 Netherlands

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 45 + 3 minutes

17:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Van Dijk then concedes a corner, but strong defensive headers from both he and Stefan de Vrij ensure that the Netherlands make it to Felix Zwayer’s half-time peeping without concession.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 45 + 2 minutes

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into three additional minutes. Virgil van Dijk makes a rare error, coughing up possession inside his own half. Denis Dragus eschews a couple of passing possibilities to eager team mates to fire on goal, though Bart Verbruggen need not move to pat it down and collect.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 44 minutes

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Big chance! Bogdan Racovitan is pickpocketed by the impressive Denzel Dumfries having lost control of the flock while attempting to shepherd out of play. Dumfries tees up Xavi Simons, but the youngster takes a touch or two too many before poking a poor effort wide.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 43 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Memphis Depay tries something extravagant, attempting to bend the corner back on itself with the outside of his boot from the right with Florin Nita a few yards off his line and the goal exposed. The connection is sweet enough, but the angle and amplitude aren’t quite so nice.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 42 minutes

17:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Denzel Dumfries certanly gives the Netherlands greater attacking thrust up the right touchline. He wins a 10th Dutch corner of the evening.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 40 minutes

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Xavi Simons shows off some flicks and flair, conjuring a rabona that is blocked behind before some fancy footwork up the left touchline. He and Cody Gakpo are interchanging intelligently.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 39 minutes

17:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finally, Romania make their change. Bogdan Racovitan comes on and takes up his place alongside Ragu Dragusin in central defence, with Andrei Burca pushed out to left-back. Vasile Mogos was only in the side due to Nicusor Bancu’s suspension - that’s a real blow for Edward Iordanescu.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 36 minutes

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vasile Mogos’ day appears to be done. His head appeared to hit a bony shoulder and the left-back doesn’t look particularly well at all as he slumps down on the bench.

Romania continue with ten players as a substitute is stripped off.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 35 minutes

17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Denzel Dumfries returns reasonably quickly, pleasingly, though Vasile Mogos does not immediately re-enter the fray. Manager Edward Iordanescu engages him and the doctor in what looks to be a relatively animated conversation with Ianis Hagi doing some diligent defensive work in the left-back’s absence.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 32 minutes

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another uncomfortable collision in Munich, Denzel Dumfries and Vasile Mogos running into one another, each of their eyes fixed on a floating ball. Down to the deck they hurry, hopefully with only the wind knocked out of them.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 30 minutes

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a challenge from Radu Dragusin! The Tottenham centre half saves his side with a properly vital touch to deny Memphis Depay a tap-in after Denzel Dumfries had thundered into the Romania box and squared.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 28 minutes

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Netherlands are starting to take control now. Six attempts and six corners and now a free kick won in a high area by Steven Bergwijn, with Denis Dragus producing a striker’s challenge having retreated all the way back to a left-back position.

Memphis Depay can’t find a team mate.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 27 minutes

17:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Side netting! Stefan de Vrij gets his head to the ball once more but sends his nudge goalwards the wrong side of the post.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 24 minutes

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But a few defensive frailties remain. Nicolae Stanciu provides width on the left after Ianis Hagi cuts inside, and the captain’s cut-back is perfectly weighted for Dennis Man. A swing of his left leg is imprecise, though - away it trickles all rather tamely for a goal kick.

Romania 0-1 Netherlands, 23 minutes

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

You just felt like the Netherlands might click into gear at some point. Xavi Simons has given them something different in that attacking midfield role, allowing Tijjani Reijnders and Jerdy Schouten to sit and dictate from deeper.

GOAL! Romania 0-1 NETHERLANDS (Cody Gakpo, 20 minutes)

17:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s pretty dangerous, too!

Another goal for Cody Gakpo at a major tournament! A lovely passing move from the Netherlands as their find their flow for the first time, Jerdy Schouten releasing his left winger with a clever pass. Gakpo stands up Andrei Ratiu and shuffles inside, firing back against the grain to beat Florin Nita at the goalkeeper’s near post. They’ve not had their best 20 minutes but that is what the Dutch can do!

Romania 0-0 Netherlands, 17 minutes

17:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stefan de Vrij releases a noise of frustration as he doesn’t quite connect as intended with his header of a Memphis Depay corner. A flick off a Romanian head allows Depay another opportunity, and the delivery is again on point - Nathan Ake matches De Vrij’s lack of proper purchase.

The Dutch look a danger from set pieces, though.

Romania 0-0 Netherlands, 14 minutes

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just over! A drive inside from Dennis Man, skipping between Cody Gakpo and Jerdy Schouten and then releasing a crisp shot towards the top corner. It bellows in the ear of the goalframe as it goes roaring past with Bert Verbruggen beaten.

Romania 0-0 Netherlands, 13 minutes

17:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Xavi Simons is playing in the hole beind Memphis Depay, pushing up out of possession to press as a front two at times. You’d think that should give the Netherlands more fizz and pop with the ball, but the Dutch seem desperate to sit deep so far, letting Romania control the tempo.

Romania 0-0 Netherlands, 11 minutes

17:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Netherlands, by contrast, are all over the place. Jerdy Schouten has the opportunity to clear his lines but instead dallies, and Bart Verbruggen has to scramble something away having been found with an underhit pass.

At the other end, Memphis Depay is offside as Xavi Simons prods beyond Radu Dragusin.

Romania 0-0 Netherlands, 9 minutes

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Virgil van Dijk is now required to react sharply as Andrei Ratiu and Dennis Man look to work some shapes up te right. A bright first ten minutes from Romania.

Romania 0-0 Netherlands, 7 minutes

17:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ianis Hagi returns, now with a protective mesh hat and gauze, and is immediately on the ball, forcing Nathan Ake to scramble across and cut out a darting forward pass.

Romania 0-0 Netherlands, 6 minutes

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romania are still without Ianis Hagi as play continues, two medics working to stem the flow of claret. The Netherlands thus explore the edges, Xavi Simons found in space and cutting in to release the first effort on goal of the encounter. A faint flick off Andrei Ratiu makes it nice and simple for Florin Nita, 37 tomorrow.

Romania 0-0 Netherlands, 4 minutes

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are spots of red appearing on Hagi’s shoulder, Dumfries inadvertently catching him slightly nastily on the top of his head. The great Gheorghe watches on, seemingly unconcerned in the stands, as his son is patched up and readied for a return.

Romania 0-0 Netherlands, 2 minutes

17:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Early energy from Romania, pressing high and hard and forcing the Netherlands into a couple of errors in possession. Ianis Hagi very nearly beats Denzel Dumfries to Razvan Mari’s whipped delivery into the box, though takes an elbow to the head for his trouble.

KICK OFF!

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’re underway in Munich!

Romania v Netherlands

16:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The anthems are done, the huge contingent of Romania fans warbling away quite impressively.

The final few hours of Round of 16 action is upon us. A Saturday night in Berlin awaits the victor.

Romania v Netherlands

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the players come into the Allianz Arena, great swathes of yellow and orange creating a rather garish backdrop.

Romania v Netherlands

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was in Munich, of course, that the Dutch triumphed in this tournament in 1988, Ronald Koeman part of that outstanding side that beat the Soviet Union in the final. This may not be quite as fine a vintage but an exit here really would be a major disappointment.

German officials today: referee Felix Zwayer and VAR Bastian Dankert are the key names to know.

Romania v Netherlands

16:50 , Mike Jones

Romania are hoping to overturn the Netherlands’ historic dominance in this fixture as the teams meet in Munich for a last-16 tie at Euro 2024.

The Dutch have won 10 of their 14 games against Romania scoring 29 goals in the process but it is their opponents who come into this fixture having won their group while the Oranje progressed as one of the best third-placed sides.

The winners of this match play Austria or Turkey in the quarter-finals in Berlin on 6th July.

Romania v Netherlands prediction

16:45 , Mike Jones

Despite looking fragile at times in Euro 2024, the Netherlands have a strong squad and enough firepower to progress in the competition.

Romania have been decent and they possess threats to trouble the Dutch but experience should win out with Ronald Koeman’s side making through to the quarter-finals.

Romania 1-2 Netherlands.

Romania v Netherlands

16:40 , Mike Jones

This will be Romania’s 20th game at the European Championship, making them the 16th side to reach that total at the finals.

They have won just two of their 19 games to date (D6 L12); previously, the fewest wins by a nation in their first 20 matches in the competition was four by Switzerland.

Romania ready for knockout rounds

16:35 , Mike Jones

The surprise package of the group stages, Romania finished top of Group E ahead of Belgium and Slovakia. That secured their place in the tournament knockouts for the first time since 2000 when they famously finished above England.

Romania coach Edward Iordanescu said: “I don’t know what we can do in the future but we are very pleased to have reached the next stage. We want to go as far as we can.

“We are facing a fantastic and very hard test. We all are aware of this. But we also know that we will do what we’ve always done: give everything on the pitch.”

Romania v Netherlands

16:30 , Mike Jones

The Netherlands have lost each of their last three knockout stage matches in the European Championship, defeats by Portugal (1-2 in 2004 semi-final), Russia (1-3 in 2008 quarter-final) and Czech Republic (0-2 in 2020 last 16).

They could become only the second side to lose four consecutive knockout matches in the tournament’s history, after Yugoslavia from 1968 to 2000.

Romania v Netherlands

16:25 , Mike Jones

Romania have reached the knockout stage of a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) for the first time since Euro 2000, when they were knocked out by Italy at the quarter-final stage.

The Tricolorii have only progressed from one knockout tie in major competitions, beating Argentina 3-2 in the 1994 World Cup last 16.

The midfield puzzle Netherlands must quickly solve as route to Euro 2024 final opens up before them

16:20 , Mike Jones

Romania. Austria or Turkey. Switzerland or a wildly unimpressive England. Taken at face value, on history and international reputation, it’s not a route to the final of a major men’s international tournament which would terrify Europe’s finest.

Add Netherlands in as the nation which faces that pathway, that opportunity, and there would usually be a heavy favourite. Usually.

In years gone by - eras gone by, it’s probably more reflective to say - an Oranje team would have looked at those upcoming and potentially upcoming fixtures and merely decided, there and then, they would be getting to the final. And few would have opposed such a thought.

The midfield puzzle Netherlands must quickly solve as route to final opens up

Romania v Netherlands

16:15 , Mike Jones

Romania have won just one of their 14 matches against the Netherlands in all competitions (D3 L10), losing their last four in a row since a 1-0 win in European Championship qualifying in October 2007.

The Tricolorii have only scored three goals in those 14 encounters, while conceding 29.

Romania v Netherlands

16:10 , Mike Jones

This will be only the second ever major tournament (World Cup/Euros) meeting between Romania and the Netherlands, with the Oranje winning 2-0 in the group stage of Euro 2008.

Team news - Romania

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dennis Man starts on the wing for Romania as Florinel Coman drops out. Vasile Mogos comes in to the back four for the suspended Nicusor Bancu.

Romania XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Mogos; M Marin; Hagi, R Marin, Stanciu, Man; Dragus.

Pre-match thoughts from Ronald Koeman

15:54 , Mike Jones

Netherlands coach, Ronald Koeman, gave his thoughts about the defeat to Austria in the group stages and what he is expecting from tonight’s match versus Romania.

He said: “It was a disappointment [losing to Austria], especially the first half. The way we played was not aggressive enough. So we focused on that and the players showed a reaction during training. The next step is to show it during tomorrow’s match.

“Maybe [Netherlands will control possession]. But that depends on how good we are on the ball and if we can push Romania back. They play in a very compact way.

“Normally we would have more of the ball than them, but that can also be dangerous because they will be waiting for us to lose possession – and then they can hurt us. So we have to be good in all aspects of our play.

“It doesn’t matter [if we are favourites or not]. It’s all talk outside the white lines. We take Romania very seriously and we know we have to be better than the last game. It always starts with yourself.”

Team news - Netherlands

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ronald Koeman brings Denzel Dumfries, Xavi Simons and Steven Bergwijn into his starting line-up.

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Bergwijn, Gakpo, Simons; Depay.

Cristiano Ronaldo is out of control and exposes Roberto Martinez’s familiar mistake

15:48 , Mike Jones

Roberto Martinez won an army of admirers for how he reintegrated Cristiano Ronaldo into his team following a woeful World Cup in Qatar.

But like many before him, Martinez has taken his eye off the ball and the megalomaniacal ego is now out of control, causing more harm than good to Portugal’s chances of a second European Championship crown.

Monday night in Frankfurt is when it hit home for Martinez. Bringing Ronaldo back in from the cold having been frozen out by predecessor Fernando Santos in Qatar for a comfortable, hassle-free Euro 2024 qualification campaign, Ronaldo pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes in the opening two group stage matches.

Ronaldo is out of control and exposes Martinez’s familiar mistake

Dutch fans march in Munich ahead of Euro 2024 last-16 match against Romania

15:41 , Mike Jones

Watch as Dutch supporters hold a fan march in Munich ahead of the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 last-16 match against Romania on Tuesday 2 July.

The match, taking place at the Allianz Arena later today, is the penultimate round of 16 tie.

Plenty of drama has already unfolded over the last few days with England leaving it late to defeat Slovakia and Portugal needing penalties to get past Slovenia.

Watch: Dutch fans march in Munich ahead Euro 2024 last-16 match against Romania

‘I am more excited than nervous’ says Marin

15:34 , Mike Jones

Romania midfielder Razvan Marin have had a delightful tournament so far helping his team finish top of Group E despite picking up a knock in the match against Slovakia.

In the build-up to tonight’s clash with the Netherlands he said: “I am more excited than nervous and I wish and really hope that after 90 minutes or extra time we will be in the quarter-finals.

“We are confident, we trained really well this week and have had plenty of time to recover, so we are ready. We prepared really well and I am sure we will be ready to give everything. We assure you that we want to continue and don’t wish to go home. We are ready for this and we need to show that on the pitch.

“I am fully fit after a small problem. I am recovered and ready to give everything. We’ve prepared as well as we could. We are aware that we’re facing a very powerful team with top players, but we also have our qualities and we know what we need to do. I am sure that we can win.”

Iordanescu on his message to the players:

15:27 , Mike Jones

“I said before this Euros that I’m going to take responsibility for whatever goes wrong, but for what goes well they have to take responsibility.

“I wasn’t trying to tell them that it’s up to them what the result will be tomorrow, but it was my challenge to them. I’m sure they understood and I’m waiting for them to react on the pitch.”

Pre-match thoughts from Romania coach Edward Iordanescu

15:21 , Mike Jones

Edward Iordanescu spoke at yesterday’s press conference about reaching the knockout rounds and how each match fro here on in is a historic one for Romania.

He said: “Tomorrow we will play a historic match. We have a chance to make history and equal our best performance at a European Championship. This is our motivation and this is a moment we have wished for and dreamed of for so long.

“I wouldn’t say training has been tougher, but maybe at a more elevated level, professionally speaking. My aim is to push them to be more focused, to give their best.

“I’ve been eager to gauge their mood, their mentality, and I wanted to make sure they are fully aware of the importance of this moment. This has been my priority.”

The night Cristiano Ronaldo’s ego almost sent Portugal crashing out of Euro 2024

15:14 , Mike Jones

The Cristiano Ronaldo show rumbled into Frankfurt, and it didn’t disappoint. Well, unless you are a selfie-hunting, “siuuuu” screaming fanboy that is.

Portugal progressing via penalty shootout success over Slovenia to book a quarter-final date with France will be billed as a Ronaldo redemption story, but after a night where he did his utmost to make an entire match about himself, the veteran superstar, in tears mid-match, frankly doesn’t deserve it.

Instead, Diogo Costa must embrace all the acclaim that should be coming his way, after three other-worldly saves in the shootout to send a below-par Portugal through.

The night Cristiano Ronaldo’s ego almost sent Portugal crashing out of Euro 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold can dispel Gareth Southgate myth with obvious England change

15:06 , Mike Jones

The Trent Alexander-Arnold Experiment is dead. Time for another Trent Alexander-Arnold Experiment. Liverpool’s vice-captain seems a misunderstood, underused talent at international level.

His time in midfield spanned 123 minutes against Serbia and Denmark and was of sufficient importance, such a scientific voyage of discovery, that it assumed a status of its own. It was an ‘Experiment’.

That it has been deemed a failure was apparent when Gareth Southgate worked his way through a series of partners for Declan Rice against Slovakia – Kobbie Mainoo for craft, Conor Gallagher for graft, Jude Bellingham for overhead kicks – and no scenario called for Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold can dispel Southgate myth with obvious England change

Ronaldo hit ‘rock bottom’ after penalty miss

14:58 , Mike Jones

Taking a glance back at yesterday’s matches now and Cristiano Ronaldo says he hit ‘rock bottom’ after missing a penalty in extra-time which would have won the game for Portugal.

Instead Slovenia forced a penalty shootout where Ronaldo scored as his side triumphed 3-0 thanks to Diogo Costa’s heroics in goal.

“Even the strongest people have their [bad] days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most,” said Ronaldo afterwards.

“Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.

“But the important thing is to enjoy it. The team did an extraordinary job. We fought right to the end and I think we deserved it because we had more authority.”

‘Tournament starts now’ says Depay

14:50 , Mike Jones

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay says that Euro 2024 is only just getting started as his team prepare for their first knockout round clash against Romania.

Like most of the established nations, there have been concerns over the Netherlands’ performances so far, particularly in the 3-2 loss to Austria in their final group game.

Depay said: “We must ensure that we learn from our mistakes. We had discussions and criticised each other and it is normal that there is friction if the results do not go as you want them to go.

“It’s logical that there will be irritations but that’s behind us now. There’s a good spirit among the group and we are looking forward.

“The tournament is only starting now.”

Euro 2024: Romania v Netherlands

14:42 , Jack Rathborn

The midfield puzzle Netherlands must quickly solve as route to Euro 2024 final opens up before them

14:30 , Jack Rathborn

Romania. Austria or Turkey. Switzerland or a wildly unimpressive England. Taken at face value, on history and international reputation, it’s not a route to the final of a major men’s international tournament which would terrify Europe’s finest.

Add Netherlands in as the nation which faces that pathway, that opportunity, and there would usually be a heavy favourite. Usually.

In years gone by - eras gone by, it’s probably more reflective to say - an Oranje team would have looked at those upcoming and potentially upcoming fixtures and merely decided, there and then, they would be getting to the final. And few would have opposed such a thought.

But this Netherlands is not that Netherlands, and the current iteration has a whole host of issues, not the least of which is failing to qualify for two recent tournaments and only having a third-place finish in 2014 as the sole vaguely respectable run from their last six attempts.

Nobody told Austria this was the group of death - they’ve reshaped Euros 2024

Predicted line-ups

14:18 , Sonia Twigg

Romania XI: Nita, Bancu, Burca, Dragusin, Ratiu, Marin, Coman, Stanciu, R Marin, Hagi, Dragus

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Simons; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

Euro 2024: Romania v Netherlands

14:06 , Jack Rathborn

Early team news

13:52 , Sonia Twigg

Koeman has tinkered with the Netherlands’ line up already this tournament, and Xavi Simons is likely to be the preferred choice in the centre of midfield, after Joey Veerman started the previous match.

Denzel Dumfries could also be another change, after Luthsharel Geertruida received the not ahead of him in the previous match. While Joshua Zirkzee is expected to be available after an illness.

Romania will be without Nicusor Bancu, with the left-back suspended for the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

13:34 , Sonia Twigg

When is it?

Romania v Netherlands kicks off at 5pm BST at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting at 4.30pm BST and can also be streamed via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app and website.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Romania v Netherlands

13:15 , Sonia Twigg

The Netherlands scraped through their group as one of the third-best sides and will take on high-flying Romania in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

It was 36 years ago that the Netherlands were the European Championship winners, and current manager Ronald Koeman was a part of that side, but the team have a long way to go to try and emulate that success.

Romania on the other hand finished top of Group E, reaching the last 16 for the first time since 2000.

The Netherlands have not been the powerhouse that might have been expected at the tournament, losing to high-flying Austria in their final group game, but they will want to put group-stage woes behind them against Romania.

Romania v Netherlands

10:11 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live build up, team news and coverage from Romania v Netherlands at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Netherlands slipped to third in their group after a surprise 3-2 defeat to Austria, while Romania topped a group and have shown impressive form at Euro 2024.