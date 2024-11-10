Roma wish list includes Mancini, Garcia, Potter and Terzic

The list of potential new Roma coaches includes Roberto Mancini, Max Allegri, Rudi Garcia, Frank Lampard, Graham Potter and Edin Terzic, but the return of Daniele De Rossi would be difficult.

It was already in the air before the 3-2 home defeat to Bologna, which proved the final straw for Ivan Juric, as his dismissal was announced this afternoon.

Director Florent Ghisolfi refused to comment on names of replacements, but he did reiterate they were looking at a ‘long-term project’ rather than a figure who can simply get them to the end of the current campaign.

This would seem to rule Claudio Ranieri out, as he effectively retired after saving Cagliari from relegation last season.

Mancini is the current hot favourite, though his arrival would cause problems with the fanbase because of his close association to rivals Lazio, first as a player and then a coach.

He is also unpopular after walking out on the Italy squad in August 2023 for Saudi Arabia, where he terminated that contract by mutual consent last month.

Max Allegri is a free agent after his experience at Juventus, but Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà suggests the latest option could be Garcia.

It would be a return to Roma, where he already worked from 2013 to January 2016, but he was sacked after a brief spell on the Napoli bench last season.

De Rossi does not look like he could come back to the role, despite the fact he is still under a long-term contract, as it would be seen as too big an admission of guilt from the owners and put him in an uncomfortable position too.

The Friedkin family are thought to be looking abroad, with available coaches including Lampard, former Chelsea boss Potter and ex-Borussia Dortmund chief Terzic.

Whatever happens, this will be the fourth different Roma coach of 2024, as Jose Mourinho was sacked in January and De Rossi in September.