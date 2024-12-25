Roma ultras post Christmas message: “In the darkest seasons there is always a glow.”

Roma’s Curva Sud posted a Christmas message dedicated to all supporters of the club.

Just over two years ago, Paulo Dybala introduced himself to Rome and Roma fans under the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, while last night the Giallorossi fans displayed a banner of love right at the foot of the EUR symbol.

“In the darkest seasons there is always a glimmer,” reads the message.

“Those who remain in their place with Roma in their hearts. Merry Christmas Roman fans.”

The message comes in light of a difficult first half of the season which saw Roma fall to bottom half of Serie A with two coaches sacked and Claudio Ranieri returning to the club to reinstate a sense of calm and determination ahead of the season’s remainder.