Roma studying three options to boost attack in January

Roma are closing in on a new back-up striker in this transfer window.

In addition to Devyne Rensch and Pierluigi Gollini, Roma are looking for a new striker who can give Artem Dovbyk a rest.

With Eldor Shomurodov leaving and heading to Empoli, in fact, the Giallorossi are looking for a centre-forward.

In today’s edition of Il Messaggero, the two names that were mentioned in recent days are confirmed, namely Beto from Everton and Arnaud Kalimuendo from Rennes.

Among the other players on Claudio Ranieri and Florent Ghisolfi’s list is also the name of Giacomo Raspadori.

For their striker, however, Napoli is aiming high and asking for at least 20 million euros to sell him in this transfer window.