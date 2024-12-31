Advertisement

Roma still on Oscar Mingueza’s tracks

Roma are reportedly still interested in Oscar Mingueza, a player they had been linked with a few months ago.

Roma has a long list of New Year’s resolutions including finding a new right back.

If the interest in Marmol from Las Palmas does not materialize in a purchase, the French sporting director already has an alternative ready.

Without moving too far, Ghisolfi’s eyes have fallen on Oscar Mingueza of Celta Vigo, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 25-year-old who grew up in the Barcelona youth academy in La Liga has played 17 games this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 5 assists.

His contract in Vigo expires in June 2026.