Roma still on Oscar Mingueza’s tracks
Roma are reportedly still interested in Oscar Mingueza, a player they had been linked with a few months ago.
Roma has a long list of New Year’s resolutions including finding a new right back.
If the interest in Marmol from Las Palmas does not materialize in a purchase, the French sporting director already has an alternative ready.
Without moving too far, Ghisolfi’s eyes have fallen on Oscar Mingueza of Celta Vigo, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 25-year-old who grew up in the Barcelona youth academy in La Liga has played 17 games this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 5 assists.
His contract in Vigo expires in June 2026.