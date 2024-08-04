Roma to start looking for a vice-Dovbyk

Roma must now turn their attention to a few more signings before the end of the summer.

After bringing in the likes of Samuel Dahl, Matias Soule and Artem Dovbyk, all within a span of two weeks, Roma will now prioritize outgoing transfers in order to fund additional transfer targets.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are currently focusing on the signing of a new right-back.

However, the capital club will also address the position of the back-up striker behind Artem Dovbyk.

With Tammy Abraham expected to leave the club within the next few weeks, Roma must secure the services of another number 9 that could rotate with Dovbyk across competitions.