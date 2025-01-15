Roma shift attention to Nottingham Forrest’s Ola Aina

Roma are looking at the possibility of acquiring one of Premier League’s top defenders this season.

Given the capital club’s difficulties in coming to a full agreement with Ajax for Devyne Rensch, Roma have apparently shifted their attention to Nottingham Forrest’s Ola Aina.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Aina’s contract with Forrest is set to expire in 2025, making him a likely target for Roma who have prioritized the addition of a new fullback to their roster.

Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has made first inquiries with the player’s entourage and is monitoring his situation at the English club.