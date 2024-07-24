AS Roma make renewed offer for Villarreal star

Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth continues to be linked with a potential summer exit from Castellon.

The Norwegian international enjoyed a superb first season in Spain after making the move from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2023.

Sorloth has found a home at Villarreal, following loan spells at Gent, Trabzonspor and Real Sociedad, with 12 La Liga goals at the latter in 2022/23.

However, his level has rocketed up in the last 12 months, with an incredible 23 league goals in 2023/24.

That has opened up speculation over his future with the Yellow Submarine amid interest from the Premier League.

With no formal bid arriving from England, Sorloth is on the radar of teams in Italy, with AS Roma already reaching out.

As per the latest update from Relevo, AS Roma are ready to make a formal €30m offer for the 28-year-old, with his release clause set at €38m.

Villarreal will push for as close to that as possible after rejecting an offer below €25m earlier this month.