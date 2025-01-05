Roma refusing to pay Mika Marmol’s release clause

Roma are locked in talks with Las Palmas for defender Mika Marmol.

Marmol appears to be the capital club’s priority signing in defense in light of Mario Hermoso’s imminent departure.

The ex-Atletico Madrid man is in fact likely to end up joining forces with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

As a result, Roma want to secure Marmol from Las Palmas.

The Canarian side, however, are asking for 10 million euros which is the fee that corresponds to Marmol’s release clause.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma do not want to pay this much for the 23-year-old defender. Talks are on.