Roma raise bid for Matías Soulé, shorten distance with Juventus

Roma are closing in on Matías Soulé from Juventus.

The Argentine attacker is Roma’s current priority on the market.

Having overcome Leicester City in the race, the Giallorossi are confident they can close a deal for Soulé.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the Giallorossi have increased their offer to Juventus to €28 million fixed fee plus bonuses to be defined.

The distance between the two clubs is now shortened.